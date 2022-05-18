© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Out of Uniform

A Marine uses fashion to help disabled vets

Published May 18, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
image-asset trinidad.jpeg
Trinidad Garcia

Trinidad Garcia is your quintessential Marine: driven, decisive, and committed. When he got out, he used those same strengths to build Trinidad3 Jeans, made in the USA. And he designs special jeans to help fellow veterans.

When Trinidad Garcia was a teenager, his father brought home a VHS copy of the classic 1987 film Full Metal Jacket. The movie follows a platoon of Marines as they make their way through basic training and experience the dehumanizing realities of the Vietnam war. Trinidad’s father, a Vietnam vet himself, hoped it would sway his son away from the military. It did the opposite.

Trinidad enlisted in the Marines as an infantryman at the “old” age of 31, and joined in a unit still reeling from a period of brutal fighting in Afghanistan.

But all along the way, he pursued another childhood dream: fashion. Not a typical path for a Marine. Now he’s a successful, high-end denim designer who also uses his talents to develop jeans for fellow veterans with prosthetics.

