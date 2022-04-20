A tough fight off the battlefield for her family’s reputation

Destiny Flynn-Draher grew up in a military family and has always had a healthy respect for the flag and a deep understanding of what service means. She served in the National Guard and learned that a person’s character and morals should withstand adversity, and may even be strengthened by it.

She’s also no stranger to loss. Her first husband, Liam, was a member of an elite Marine special operations group who died in a helicopter training accident. Their daughter was less than a year old when Liam died. As a Gold Star wife, Destiny began to feel like a number - that a box had been checked. And like many Gold Star families, she says, she went outside the military for more support. Destiny eventually married again to another Marine who was accused of a terrible crime while deployed overseas. She believes he is innocent and deeply resents the way her family has been treated. But most of all, she’s discovered that the military doesn’t always uphold the values it espouses.