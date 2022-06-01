We all need to take a 'tactical pause'

Retired Command Sergeant Major Donald “Mac” McAlister spent more than two decades — the bulk of his adult life — in the Army. During that time, he became a father and developed a powerful, no-nonsense leadership style that earned him the respect of entire battalions.

Don also deployed multiple times to Iraq and Afghanistan during some of the most heated fighting of the post 9/11 era. His body and mind paid the price. As Don’s battlefield casualties mounted, he soldiered on, pushing his emotions to the side. It felt necessary for survival. But ultimately, he forgot how to grieve.

Retirement was a shock to his system; it ushered in a time of thaw. Suddenly, the hard-charging Army leader found himself back at home with a lot of time and unresolved guilt.

Hear Don reflect on his life in the military and how he learned to integrate back into the civilian world. But more importantly, how he learned to integrate the different parts of himself.