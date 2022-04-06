How Far Would You Go To Save Your Best Friend?

Marine Kyle Carpenter nearly died saving his battle buddy on a rooftop in southern Afghanistan in 2010. Recovery was painstaking—involving more than 40 surgeries to rebuild the young man’s body.

But before he was fully healed, casualties from the war in Afghanistan began to mount, overwhelming the military health system. Kyle was sent home into the care of his parents, whose love overcame difficult diagnoses, struggles with wound care, and their son’s waning hope.

It was there that Kyle started the delicate process of rebuilding his self-worth. Now, he refuses to hide his scars.

