Fronteras: Going beyond the taco — ‘Tacos of Texas’ podcast returns for season seis

Tacos hold more than just carne asada or al pastor — they hold stories, traditions, and memories.

Taco journalist Mando Rayo has dedicated his career to exploring taco culture through the eyes of the people who make and enjoy them in the Lone Star State. Rayo is host and producer of “ The Tacos of Texas ” podcast, now in its sixth season (known as “El Seis”).

Rayo said the podcast gives insight into the way food and culture impact people in their everyday lives.

“We start with a taco and where does that conversation take us?” Mando asked. “Sometimes it takes us to the roots of the food. Sometimes it’s about generational stories, and sometimes it’s how it fits within current themes around immigration.”

The 12-episode season continues to share the stories of Texas one taco at a time, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday.

Episodes include a sit-down interview with gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa, examining the implications of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in taco-making families, and how fast-food giant Taco Bell has contributed to the commercialization of Mexican food.

Rayo said taco journalism peels back the layers of what it means to have something culturally important to the community.

“Part of this is building trust and [their] knowing that we’re going to honor their stories and what they have to say,” he said. “These are hard stories, but we need to share them. If I can use my platform to do it, I’m gonna do it.”

Listen to the latest episode below: