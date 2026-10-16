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Fronteras

Fronteras: San Antonio’s Vincent Valdez creates a public remembrance through his larger-than-life artworks

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published October 16, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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San Antonio Vincent Valdez works on a painting.
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San Antonio Vincent Valdez works on a painting.
John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation
San Antonio artist Vincent Valdez was recently recognized by the MacArthur Foundation.
2 of 7  — valdez_2026_hi-res-download_2.jpg
San Antonio artist Vincent Valdez was recently recognized by the MacArthur Foundation.
John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation
Vincent Valdez, So Long, Mary Ann, 2019. Oil on canvas. Private Collection.
3 of 7  — So Long, Mary Ann, 2019.jpg
Vincent Valdez, So Long, Mary Ann, 2019. Oil on canvas. Private Collection.
Photo: Paul Salveson
Vincent Valdez works on his artwork, So Long, Mary Ann (2019).
4 of 7  — Vincent Valdez Headshot (1) (1).jpeg
Vincent Valdez works on his artwork, So Long, Mary Ann (2019).
Courtesy / Vincent Valdez
Vincent Valdez, People of the Sun (Grandma and Grandpa Santana), 2018. Oil on canvas. Collection, Alexa Pooter Brundage.
5 of 7  — Screenshot 2025-03-12 095213.png
Vincent Valdez, People of the Sun (Grandma and Grandpa Santana), 2018. Oil on canvas. Collection, Alexa Pooter Brundage.
Photo: Peter Molick
Vincent Valdez, The Rope, (After Marsden Hartley), 2018. Oil pastel on paper. Collection Lisa Rich and John McLaughlin.
6 of 7  — Screenshot 2025-03-12 095511.png
Vincent Valdez, The Rope, (After Marsden Hartley), 2018. Oil pastel on paper. Collection Lisa Rich and John McLaughlin.
Photo: Peter Molick
Hello America (2024) by Vincent Valdez
7 of 7  — Valdez-Hello America.jpeg
Hello America (2024) by Vincent Valdez
Vincent Valdez / Vincent Valdez

The paintings by San Antonio native Vincent Valdez connect the past to the present through his own reflections and observations.

They feature large-scale portraits of boxers, gang members, and political figures and boldly take on social injustice and underrepresented communities.

Valdez said his paintings reflect the love and hardships unfolding in contemporary America.

“I’ve often described my work as a functioning report,” he said. “I offer it as a public record, not only as a means to capture my moment in time, but as a means to help examine the past in order to make sense of the present.”

Valdez, whose works have appeared at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art and the Contemporary Arts Museum of Houston, was recently recognized by the MacArthur Foundation.

Vincent Valdez is a visual artist recipient of the 2026 MacArthur Foundation fellowship. He is also an aritst-in-residence with the ACLU of Texas.
John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation
Vincent Valdez is a visual artist recipient of the 2026 MacArthur Foundation fellowship. He is also an aritst-in-residence with the ACLU of Texas.

He was one of 20 recipients across several fields who will receive the $800,000 prize to continue his work.

Valdez said receiving the fellowship was a great honor.

“The recognition is most important because it’s such a powerful motivating force especially in the times when, for many artists, it's easy to convince yourself that nobody’s watching and nobody really cares,” Valdez said.

Valdez is also the artist-in-resident with the Alamo Colleges District. His exhibit “La Línea/The Line,” is currently on display through February at the Alamo Colleges District Common Ground Gallery at 2222 North Alamo St.

The collection reflects on what we inherit through blood, through memory, and through community.

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Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro