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Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘Blood Money’ uses cinematic storytelling to address the business behind immigration enforcement

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published November 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
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A still from "Blood Money" by Ellen Gavin. The short-film is also one of the final on-screen appearances of labor rights icon Dolores Huerta, a long-time friend of Gavin.
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A still from "Blood Money" by Ellen Gavin. The short-film is also one of the final on-screen appearances of labor rights icon Dolores Huerta, a long-time friend of Gavin.
Courtesy / Dolores Huerta
A still of protestors fighting back from the narrative short, "Blood Money."
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A still of protestors fighting back from the narrative short, "Blood Money."
Courtesy / Ellen Gavin
A still from the short film, "Blood Money."
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A still from the short film, "Blood Money."
Courtesy / Ellen Gavin

The new short film, “Blood Money,” tackles the billion-dollar business behind immigration detention head-on.

The story intertwines different narratives of the people impacted by enforcement, from detention camps where protestors and detainees make their voices heard to a young Latino ICE agent who awaits his paycheck to cover a loved one’s medical expenses.

Director and filmmaker Ellen Gavin said it was important to highlight all the people touched by the business of ICE.

“If we touch people’s hearts, we can move their feet,” said Gavin. “We get a lot of daily information about these horrors — but if you really feel something in your gut and then you translate that to a broader societal response, you can be moved to change.”

Ellen Gavin is the writer, director, and producer of “Blood Money,” a four-minute-long narrative short that critically examines the human toll of ICE detention.
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Ellen Gavin is the writer, director, and producer of “Blood Money,” a four-minute-long narrative short that critically examines the human toll of ICE detention.
Courtesy / Ellen Gavin
Actor and musician Max Rojas stars as a protest leader in “Blood Money.”
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Actor and musician Max Rojas stars as a protest leader in “Blood Money.”
Courtesy / Max Rojas

“Blood Money” is also one of the final on-screen appearances of late civil rights icon Dolores Huerta. Huerta died last month at the age of 96 after decades advocating for farm worker rights, education, and civil rights.

Actor and musician Julio Maximiliano Rojas stars as a protest leader in the film. He said Huerta’s advocacy resonates with him and thousands of others.

“She had a profound impact on my life and my perspective,” he said. “Right is right and wrong is wrong. No matter what your political-leaning argument is, this isn’t about fiscal revenues and savings. This is about straight up violence and cruelty.”

Watch “Blood Money” by Ellen Gavin below. Click here to view Gavin’s preceding film, “The People, United.

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Fronteras Top StoriesTPRImmigration and Customs Enforcement
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro
See stories by Marian Navarro