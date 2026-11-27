More and more lawyers who obtain their law degree in other countries are looking for ways to practice law in the U.S.

San Antonio’s St. Mary’s University School of Law is one of several institutions across the country to offer the LL.M. in American Legal Studies program for international students.

Álvaro Bellido de Luna is the associate dean of Advocacy and International Partnerships at the law school. He said the program has catered to students from countries all around the world, from Mexico to Kenya.

“There’s a big difference in the way that they’re trained in their country as a lawyer and the way they’re trained here in our country as a lawyer,” Bellido de Luna said. “So for them, the LL.M. is their path to becoming a lawyer in the U.S.”

Marian Navarro / TPR Álvaro Bellido de Luna is the associate dean of Advocacy and International Partnerships at St.Mary's University School of Law.

Many international students struggle to pass the U.S. bar exam; the difficulty of the test is often exacerbated by language barriers.

Bellido de Luna said the nine month St. Mary’s program is fully guided by the bar exam to ensure students get into the courtroom.

”I hope to see a significant jump in our bar passage rate for our LL.M.s, because that’s important to them,” he said. “Because it’s important to them, it’s important to me. So, I’m hoping to see my 53 (students) pass the bar. That’s my goal for them.”