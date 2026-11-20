Author and illustrator Pedro Martín spent his youth picking berries in the strawberry fields of California with his sharecropping family.

Years later, Martín — who retired from working as a Hallmark card designer for over three decades — took his pen to paper and began illustrating his life experiences.

Martín’s new graphic memoir “ Mexikid Dreams ” takes readers into the mind of his 7-year-old self, from stories of strawberry fights to worries about immigration raids. It’s a sequel to his first novel, “ Mexikid ,” which won a prestigious Newbery Medal .

Martín said he hopes highlighting the immigrant experience builds a sense of understanding and empathy with young readers.

“I’m hoping this story helps kids understand the plight of those people so when they see things happening in the world, they can understand ‘Oh, we shouldn't be treating people like this just because they’re defenseless or they’re here without papers.’”

1 of 3 — IMG_0441.JPEG "Mexikid Dreams" author Pedro Martín speaks to a 5th grade dual language class in San Antonio. Sela Chávez / TPR 2 of 3 — IMG_0462.JPEG Students respond to author Pedro Martín as he talks about his new graphic memoir, "Mexikid Dreams." Sela Chávez / TPR 3 of 3 — white-border-export-2026-11-18T15-54-41-Pedro Martin.jpg Pedro Martín is author and illustrator of the books “Mexikid” and the “Mexikid Dreams.” Courtesy / Penguin Random House

Martín also said many young readers have resonated with “Mexikid.” He pointed to an encounter with one young boy who was overjoyed that the cover of the book looked like him.

“He felt represented. He felt seen and this book helped him do that,” said Martín. “Kids are going to be reading this book and I want to make sure that they get the best possible story and the best possible feeling (about) who they are and where they come from.”

See an animated trailer of the book below: