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Fronteras

Fronteras: How history will move forward after the fall of late labor leader César Chávez

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published April 10, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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The statue of Cesar Chavez remains covered in the Cesar E. Chavez Plaza on Friday, March 20, 2026, in Sacramento, CA.
1 of 6  — The statue of Cesar Chavez remains covered in the Cesar E. Chavez Plaza on Friday, March 20, 2026, in Sacramento, CA.
The statue of Cesar Chavez remains covered in the Cesar E. Chavez Plaza on Friday, March 20, 2026, in Sacramento, CA.
Noe Padilla / USA TODAY/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Co / X02835
A mural of late labor leader César Chávez shows signs of deterioration at Ascarate Park in El Paso, Texas, on March 19, 2026. Another mural honoring Chávez, a co-founder of the United Farm Workers, was erased at Lincoln Park a day earlier after allegations of sexual abuse involving the late farmworker and social justice activist surfaced.
2 of 6  — A mural of late labor leader Cesar Chavez shows signs of deterioration at Ascarate Park in El Paso, Texas, on March 19, 2026.
A mural of late labor leader César Chávez shows signs of deterioration at Ascarate Park in El Paso, Texas, on March 19, 2026. Another mural honoring Chávez, a co-founder of the United Farm Workers, was erased at Lincoln Park a day earlier after allegations of sexual abuse involving the late farmworker and social justice activist surfaced.
Omar Ornelas/El Paso Times/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Co / X02835
Dolores Huerta played a critical role in the farmworkers movement. She spoke at Congresso 2024 in California, calling for resistance that sustains movements.
3 of 6  — Congreso2024-Day2-90.jpg
Dolores Huerta played a critical role in the farmworkers movement. She spoke at Congresso 2024 in California, calling for resistance that sustains movements.
Latinos in Heritage Conservation
Farmworks rights icon Dolores Huertas speaks about the importance of resistance movements at Congresso 2024 in California.
4 of 6  — Congreso2024-Day2-139.jpg
Farmworks rights icon Dolores Huertas speaks about the importance of resistance movements at Congresso 2024 in California.
Latinos in Heritage Conservation
A photo in the exhibit of Dolores Huerta (center) and then-New York senator Robert Kennedy (right) at a United Farm Workers event celebrating the end of Cesar Chavez's 1968 fast.
5 of 6  — HuertaAndKennedyedit.jpg
A photo in the exhibit of Dolores Huerta (center) and then-New York senator Robert Kennedy (right) at a United Farm Workers event celebrating the end of Cesar Chavez's 1968 fast.
Gaige Davila
Braceros, Mexican farmworkers who migrated for agricultural labor, were part of a broader history of labor that later shaped the farmworker movement led by Dolores Huerta and César Chávez.
6 of 6  — Braceros in Mexico City.png
Braceros, Mexican farmworkers who migrated for agricultural labor, were part of a broader history of labor that later shaped the farmworker movement led by Dolores Huerta and César Chávez.
Latinos in Heritage Conservation

Late labor leader César Chávez was the face of the movement that fought for farmworkers right in the 1960s.

His legacy — heralded and cherished by Latinos all across the U.S. — came crashing down last month following the findings of a five-year long New York Times investigation. It found Chávez sexually abused several women, including minors and his movement co-leader, Dolores Huerta.

The fallout has been swift.

Annual Chávez marches were canceled across the nation, including in San Antonio. Murals were painted over and statues were shrouded or removed. Cities are now proposing name changes to streets that honored the labor leader.

A TxDOT Highway sign in Downtown San Antonio along Interstate 35 and Interstate 10
News
San Antonio council members seek to strip Cesar Chavez name from boulevard
Joey Palacios
District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo was the first to file a request with the city manager to begin the process of potentially removing Cesar Chavez’s name from city recognition.

Historian Sehila Mota Casper, the executive director of Latinos in Heritage Conservation, said for many, Chávez was the only working class, Latino hero people learned about.

“That was a moment of pride: (that) we could see ourselves in that movement … we all could see a piece of our history in the farmworker movement and César Chávez,” Mota Casper said. “As a historian and preservationist, it’s understanding the story has evolved.”

Historian and preservationist Sehila Mota Casper is the executive director of Latinos in Heritage Conse
Latinos in Heritage Conservation
Historian and preservationist Sehila Mota Casper is the executive director of Latinos in Heritage Conservation, the only national organization focused on increasing Latino representation in historic preservation.

Mota Casper argues elevating one person to hero status can create a dangerous precedent when looking at historic movements. She said the work is done by more than just one individual.

“It’s important for us to remember that César Chavez is part of this much broader history,” said Mota Casper. “We really began to centralize one movement that was made up of tens and thousands of people — including women, children, and the families that supported them.”

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Fronteras Top StoriesTPRCésar Chávez
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro