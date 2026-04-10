Fronteras: How history will move forward after the fall of late labor leader César Chávez

Late labor leader César Chávez was the face of the movement that fought for farmworkers right in the 1960s.

His legacy — heralded and cherished by Latinos all across the U.S. — came crashing down last month following the findings of a five-year long New York Times investigation. It found Chávez sexually abused several women, including minors and his movement co-leader, Dolores Huerta .

The fallout has been swift.

Annual Chávez marches were canceled across the nation, including in San Antonio. Murals were painted over and statues were shrouded or removed . Cities are now proposing name changes to streets that honored the labor leader.

News San Antonio council members seek to strip Cesar Chavez name from boulevard District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo was the first to file a request with the city manager to begin the process of potentially removing Cesar Chavez’s name from city recognition.

Historian Sehila Mota Casper, the executive director of Latinos in Heritage Conservation , said for many, Chávez was the only working class, Latino hero people learned about.

“That was a moment of pride: (that) we could see ourselves in that movement … we all could see a piece of our history in the farmworker movement and César Chávez,” Mota Casper said. “As a historian and preservationist, it’s understanding the story has evolved.”

Latinos in Heritage Conservation Historian and preservationist Sehila Mota Casper is the executive director of Latinos in Heritage Conservation, the only national organization focused on increasing Latino representation in historic preservation.

Mota Casper argues elevating one person to hero status can create a dangerous precedent when looking at historic movements. She said the work is done by more than just one individual.

“It’s important for us to remember that César Chavez is part of this much broader history,” said Mota Casper. “We really began to centralize one movement that was made up of tens and thousands of people — including women, children, and the families that supported them.”