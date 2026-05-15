Fronteras: ‘It speaks to everyone, every migrant’ — New poetry collection highlights the refugee experience

Poet and author Ana María Fores Tamayo dedicates her non-writing career to working with immigrants as executive director of Refugee Support Network , which leads pro se asylum clinics.

Inspired by those stories and by her own experiences as a child Cuban refugee, Tamayo wrote “Peregrina/Pilgrim” — a bilingual collection of poems and photos that highlight the immigrant experience in the United States.

Fores Tamayo said the collection, published by Conocimientos Press , represents a conglomerate of different immigrant stories.

“It’s not one person, it’s not one feeling … it’s universal,” Fores Tamayo said. “It’s every woman, every child, every man. It speaks to everyone -- every migrant who comes and how they feel as they’re coming here.”

1 of 3 — Screenshot 2026-05-12 121451.png Two images featured in the poetry collection "Peregrina/Pilgrim." From left to right: "Besos, Not Borders" on the U.S.-Mexico border; Daniel's Victory over the Lions. Sculpture by Alejandinho Santuario de Dom Jesus de Matosinhos in Brasil. Ana María Fores Tamayo 2 of 3 — white-border-export-2026-05-12T17-20-16-Tamayo.jpg Poet Ana María Fores Tamayo is the executive director of the Refugee Support Network and author of the poetry collection "Peregrina /Pilgrim." Courtesy / Conocimientos Press 3 of 3 — ana-maria-fores-tamayo-nm-credit-josie-mendez-negrete.jpg Ana María Fores Tomayo (left) poses with TPR's Norma Martinez (right). Josie Mendez Negrete

Fores Tamayo said language often plays a complicated role in the lives of many refugees’ experiences, including her own.

She said she wanted to highlight her poems in the two languages that are tied to her identity.

“When I wrote some of these poems, they were written in English first and then in Spanish. Other poems I wrote simultaneously,” she said. “I don’t talk about translation; I talk about interpretation,” she said.

See a video of Fores Tamayo reading her poem “Conflict/Conflicto” during a recent book launch event in San Antonio below: