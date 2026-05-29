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Fronteras: ‘En vivo desde Saluté’ — Exhibit documents over two decades of iconic St. Mary’s bar

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published May 29, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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"Saluté International Bar" (mixed media on canvas) by Fernando Lopez.
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"Saluté International Bar" (mixed media on canvas) by Fernando Lopez.
Marian Navarro / TPR
Saluté sign (digital print) by Joan Frederick.
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Saluté sign (digital print) by Joan Frederick.
Marian Navarro / TPR
An overview of the exhibition, "En Vivo desde Saluté: Conjunto Music, Chicano Art, y Mucho Corazón en San Anto" at San Antonio's Central Library downtown.
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An overview of the exhibition, "En Vivo desde Saluté: Conjunto Music, Chicano Art, y Mucho Corazón en San Anto" at San Antonio's Central Library downtown.
Marian Navarro / TPR
Artwork featured in “En Vivo desde Saluté: Conjunto Music, Chicano Art, y Mucho Corazón en San Antonio” at the San Antonio Central Library.
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Artwork featured in “En Vivo desde Saluté: Conjunto Music, Chicano Art, y Mucho Corazón en San Antonio” at the San Antonio Central Library.
Marian Navarro / TPR
"Cuando te conocí" mixed media display by Azeneth Dominguez and Bonnie Cisneros. The display features business cards, photos, and other memorbilia collected from Saluté International Bar.
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"Cuando te conocí" mixed media display by Azeneth Dominguez and Bonnie Cisneros. The display features business cards, photos, and other memorbilia collected from Saluté International Bar.
Marian Navarro / TPR
"En Vivo desde Saluté: Conjunto Music, Chicano Art, y Mucho Corazón en San Anto," features posters from the Tejano Conjunto Festival and a mock bandstand.
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"En Vivo desde Saluté: Conjunto Music, Chicano Art, y Mucho Corazón en San Anto," features posters from the Tejano Conjunto Festival and a mock bandstand.
Marian Navarro / TPR
"En Vivo desde Saluté: Conjunto Music, Chicano Art, y Mucho Corazón en San Anto" features artwork collected by Saluté owner Azeneth Dominguez and a vitrine with a collection of books and media used by Bonnie Cisneros, AKA DJ Despeinada.
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"En Vivo desde Saluté: Conjunto Music, Chicano Art, y Mucho Corazón en San Anto" features artwork collected by Saluté owner Azeneth Dominguez and a vitrine with a collection of books and media used by Bonnie Cisneros, AKA DJ Despeinada.
Marian Navarro / TPR
A display by Eduardo "Plata" Hernandez, member of the band Sexto Sol, features records, flyers and other items during the time that Saluté was open. The portrait "Lone Star (Azeneth)" by artist Rigoberto Luna hangs above.
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A display by Eduardo "Plata" Hernandez, member of the band Sexto Sol, features records, flyers and other items during the time that Saluté was open. The portrait "Lone Star (Azeneth)" by artist Rigoberto Luna hangs above.
Marian Navarro / TPR
"En Vivo desde Saluté: Conjunto Music, Chicano Art, y Mucho Corazón en San Anto" features a wall with newspaper clippings on Saluté, as well as other pictures and flyers.
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"En Vivo desde Saluté: Conjunto Music, Chicano Art, y Mucho Corazón en San Anto" features a wall with newspaper clippings on Saluté, as well as other pictures and flyers.
Marian Navarro / TPR
The "Atravez del tiempo/nochecita" mixed media display features a bustier often worn by Saluté owner, Azeneth Dominguez.
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The "Atravez del tiempo/nochecita" mixed media display features a bustier often worn by Saluté owner, Azeneth Dominguez.
Marian Navarro / TPR
A message board at the end of the exhibit allows residents to write down memories or reflections of Saluté.
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A message board at the end of the exhibit allows residents to write down memories or reflections of Saluté.
Marian Navarro / TPR
The iconic neon Saluté sign, the tile from the dance floor, and a picture of the bar's final day open are included in the exihibit “En Vivo desde Saluté: Conjunto Music, Chicano Art, y Mucho Corazón en San Antonio."
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The iconic neon Saluté sign, the tile from the dance floor, and a picture of the bar's final day open are included in the exihibit “En Vivo desde Saluté: Conjunto Music, Chicano Art, y Mucho Corazón en San Antonio."
Marian Navarro / TPR

San Antonio's St. Mary’s strip became a bar-hopping, live-music destination during its heyday in the 1980s and early ‘90s. One bar in particular became the place to have a drink and listen to live Tejano and conjunto bands: Saluté International Bar.

Saluté opened in 1987 and featured performances by esteemed musicians, including Flaco Jimenez, Eva Ybarra, Augie Meyers, and Esteban “Steve” Jordan. It closed its doors 25 years later after the building was purchased.

Azeneth Dominguez founded Saluté with her then-husband and later ran the bar for 15 years. She described what the bar meant for the community.

“We left our mark, Saluté left its mark,” Dominguez said. “It truly made a lot of people happy … It was so special in its own way to so many people, including myself, because I met so many wonderful people.”

From left to right: TPR's Norma Martinez; Former Saluté owner Azeneth Gonzalez Dominguez; Bonnie Cisneros, curator of the Saluté exhibition and a local writer and educator.
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From left to right: TPR's Norma Martinez; Former Saluté owner Azeneth Gonzalez Dominguez; Bonnie Cisneros, curator of the Saluté exhibition and a local writer and educator.
Marian Navarro / TPR
Bonnie Cisneros (right), also known as DJ Despienada, gives TPR's Norma Martinez a tour of the exhibition, "En Vivo desde Saluté: Conjunto Music, Chicano Art, y Mucho Corazón en San Anto," on display at the San Antonio Central Library.
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Bonnie Cisneros (right), also known as DJ Despienada, gives TPR's Norma Martinez a tour of the exhibition, "En Vivo desde Saluté: Conjunto Music, Chicano Art, y Mucho Corazón en San Anto," on display at the San Antonio Central Library.
Marian Navarro / TPR

Local educator and writer Bonnie Cisneros saw and recognized the beauty of the bar and curated the archive exhibition at the San Antonio Central Library Art Gallery, “En Vivo desde Saluté: Conjunto Music, Chicano Art, y Mucho Corazón en San Antonio.”

It features posters, photos, flyers and other mementos to memorialize the bar and share its story with those who may not have been able to experience it.

“Azeneth saved everything … and I knew that the story needed to be told in a visual way,” she said. “We started working on pulling it from her archives and piecing it together in a way that makes sense.”

The exhibit will remain on display at the San Antonio Central Library through June 6.

Hear a soundtrack of Saluté curated by Dominguez and DJ Plata below:

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Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro