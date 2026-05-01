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Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘The Selena Reader’ examines the impact of the Queen of Tejano through an academic lens

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published May 1, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Sigüenza’s mural in Corpus Christi’s Molina neighborhood.
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Sigüenza’s mural in Corpus Christi’s Molina neighborhood.
Kristina Gutierrez
Selena mural by local artist Christopher Montoya. The mural is located at a small shopping center on San Antonio's south side at 100 Beatrice Ave.
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Selena mural by local artist Christopher Montoya. The mural is located at a small shopping center on San Antonio's south side at 100 Beatrice Ave.
Texas Public Radio
The Selena mural in Pilsen in Chicago, by Asend
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The Selena mural in Pilsen, by Asend
Asend
Open-air, visual balance of the Mirador de la flor sculpture.
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Open-air, visual balance of the Mirador de la flor sculpture.
Danyela Fonseca
"Si una vez,” (2014) by Julio Salgado is featured in The Selena Reader.
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"Si una vez,” (2014) by Julio Salgado is featured in The Selena Reader.
Courtesy / Julio Salgado
A gravestone of Selena memoralizes the Queen of Tejano
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A gravestone of Selena memoralizes the Queen of Tejano
Susan Garza
Pasco de la flor tile and painted inscription.
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Pasco de la flor tile and painted inscription.
Photo by Danyela Fonseca

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez died at the height of her fame at just 23 years old.

In the decades since her death, Selena’s legacy has continued to live on. Her music, style, and persona have been celebrated at countless quinceañeras and highlighted in TV shows, murals, and museums.

The new book, The Selena Reader: Remembering the Queen of Tejano, examines Selena’s impact as an entertainer and as a central figure in Mexican American communities.

The Selena Reader features essays, memoirs, and short stories memoralizing the impact of the beloved since. The collection is edited by Larissa Mercado-López and Yndalecio Isaac Hinojosa, and published by University of Texas Press.
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The Selena Reader features essays, memoirs, and short stories memoralizing the impact of the beloved since. The collection is edited by Larissa Mercado-López and Yndalecio Isaac Hinojosa, and published by University of Texas Press.
UT Press
Larissa M. Mercado-López and Yndalecio Isaac Hinojosa are the co-editors of The Selena Reader, published by University of Texas Press.
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Larissa M. Mercado-López and Yndalecio Isaac Hinojosa are the co-editors of The Selena Reader, published by University of Texas Press.
Left to right: Rocio Montaño; Benjamin Zaragoza

Co-editors Larissa Mercado-López and Yndalecio Isaac Hinojosa assembled a collection of essays, short stories, poems, and memoirs.

Mercado-López said Selena provides an entry point to explore ideas of identity and cultural hybridity.

“When we’re talking about Selena, we’re talking about language. We’re talking about what it means to be Tejana, what it means to be Mexican,” she said. “We’re talking about mestizaje and constructions of race and gender and sexuality.”

Hinojosa spoke about the purpose behind the collection.

“Our reader is definitely a contribution to the collective memorial of Selena,” he said. “We hope it engages people to have a story with her, to continue that process of story making and talking about Selena.”

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Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro