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Fronteras

Fronteras: New book offers a guide on how to explore the richness of Latino communities through oral history

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published April 24, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Narrators interviewed for their oral histories in the fall of 2020.
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Narrators interviewed for their oral histories in the fall of 2020.
Courtesy / Elena Foulis
"Embodied Encuentros: Oral History Archives of Latina/o/e Experiences" by Elena Foulis provides a guide on how to gather oral histories in Latino communities.
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"Embodied Encuentros: Oral History Archives of Latina/o/e Experiences" by Elena Foulis provides a guide on how to gather oral histories in Latino communities.
Courtesy / Elena Foulis

Collecting oral histories can help fill important gaps in collective history and individual stories — especially in communities of color.

Oral historian Elena Foulis, associate professor and director of Spanish Language Studies at Texas A&M University-San Antonio, has spent years collecting the oral histories of Latinos in Ohio and Texas.

She authored "Embodied Encuentros: Oral History Archives of Latina/o/e Experiences" as a guide for preparing the next generation of oral historians.

The book outlines how individuals can gather oral histories in Latino communities, emphasizing equitable and culturally sustainable practices.

Foulis spoke about the impact that collecting these stories can have on a community.

“Being in front of a person face-to-face and listening — for many of them, getting to tell their experience and their story for the first time is a big deal. [It’s] in their own voices and their own memories,” she said. “That moment is very special and very intimate.”

Elena Foulis (left), associate professor of Language and Latino studies at Texas A&M University San Antonio with TPR's Norma Martinez (right).
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Elena Foulis (left), associate professor of Language and Latino studies at Texas A&M University San Antonio with TPR's Norma Martinez (right).
Marian Navarro / TPR
TPR's Norma Martinez interviews Elena Foulis, author of Embodied Encuentros.
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TPR's Norma Martinez interviews Elena Foulis, author of Embodied Encuentros.
Marian Navarro / TPR

Foulis emphasized the importance of understanding the community interviewers are working with and engaging with individuals in compassionate ways.

“It’s thinking of this project, of this encuentro, as long lasting,” she said. “It’s not just that particular moment when we hit record and stop, but really it starts before and after the interview is collected.”

Foulis will be reading from "Embodied Encuentros" at San Antonio's Guadalupe Latino Bookstore, May 2 at 2 p.m. It's free to attend.

See COVID-era videos of Foulis’ Ohio State students performing the oral narratives of Latinos in Ohio below:

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Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro