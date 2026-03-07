San Antonio's César Chávez March for Justice cancelled due to 'sensitive matter'

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio’s 2026 César E. Chávez March for Justice has been cancelled.

The event, originally scheduled on March 28, was cancelled by the César E. Chávez Legacy and Educational Foundation.

The foundation sent a memo to the San Antonio City Council this week that said the march was being cancelled for what they called a “sensitive matter.”

The foundation also said they will return $60,000 to the city that has been spent on the event this year.

The annual event typically draws tens of thousands to the West Side with participation from colleges and universities and nonprofit organizations. The procession in the last few years has started at Guadalupe and Brazos streets and traversed a path that concluded at Hemisfair Civic Park, with participants then celebrating with music and food.

Cesar E. Chávez was one of the founders of the National Farm Workers Union alongside Dolores Huerta. The organization was established and merged in 1966 with the Agricultural Workers Organizing Committee and was later known as the United Farm Workers of America. The group organized marches and boycotts in an effort to bring attention to the low wages and deplorable working conditions of field workers.

Details have not been provided about what the nature of the cause for the cancellation could be.

This is a developing story that will be updated.