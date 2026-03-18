San Antonio council members seek to strip Cesar Chavez name from boulevard

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After allegations of sexual assault and rape involving the late labor leader and activist, several members of the San Antonio City Council are calling for Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and a city holiday to be renamed.

District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo was the first to file a request with the city manager to begin the process of potentially removing Chavez’s name from city recognition.

Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard stretches from the Alamodome on the East Side into the center of downtown and deep into the West Side in several segments — most of which are in District 5.

Castillo said she was disheartened and disgusted by the allegations that have been made against Chavez.

“I personally believe that (the street) must be renamed," she said. "I believe that there's a value in convening community to hear their input and also identify who should we honor with this road, or should we go back to Durango Boulevard?”

The same stretch of roadway was named Durango until 2011 when the San Antonio City Council approved changing the name.

The city holiday was a more recent addition. Most city offices and nonessential services are closed on March 31 in recognition of Chavez's accomplishments.

joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio A portion of Cesar Chavez Blvd in Downtown San Antonio

The local holiday was instituted with a push by former District 5 Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales in 2021, who introduced a resolution that would make it a holiday where nonessential, city-run services would be closed.

“Cesar Chavez is an iconic leader in the civil rights movement. His work, alongside Dolores Huerta, focusing on Latino and farm labor rights, Chavez was unrelenting in pushing for fair treatment and acknowledgement of farm workers,” Gonzalez said in a 2021 council consideration request, according to city records.

In 1999, Texas Governor Rick Perry signed a law that Cesar Chavez Day on March 31 would be an optional holiday. On Wednesday incumbent Governor Greg Abbott said state agencies would not recognize the holiday this year.

In her memo to the city manager’s office, Castillo said she would like to see listening sessions organized by the city to determine what a new name should be.

“Considering the allegations against Cesar Chavez and the accused abuse of girls, I am requesting that these listening sessions be prioritized and scheduled within the spring of this year,” she said.

She’s also proposing that the city create a fund to cover the costs of changing the name for residents and businesses along the roadway.

“In August of 2011, these same residents were financially responsible for all the costs associated with the street name change when the street was changed from Durango Boulevard to W. César E. Chávez Boulevard. In the spirit of fairness, we should explore a solution to absorb those costs,” she said in the memo.

The city’s development services department has a process for street name changes that can be submitted by residents. That process starts with an application that requires $1,000 to submit and fees that amount to about $4 per property on the roadway.

A statement from a city spokesperson said the city manager's office was actively reviewing the request from the District 5 city council office.

“The City Manager will work with the Mayor and City Council to determine the appropriate process and timing for any potential change. The City is committed to an approach that will keep the community informed and allow for public input as the discussion moves forward,” said the statement.

At least two council members have expressed support. District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran said she stood firmly with Dolores Huerta.

“The recent release of the Epstein files has led many women to reflect on past experiences, revealing disturbing patterns of abuse and exploitation. As more women courageously come forward to share their stories, it is essential that we listen with empathy and understanding.”

Those sentiments were echoed by District 7 Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito.

"Never should women, girls, or anyone have to remain silent in the face of horrific, systematic abuse. We owe it to the legacies of the Chicano and Labor movements to get this right by bringing the community to the table to explore new street names and commemorations for leaders who deserve them,” she said.