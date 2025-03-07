© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: Nopales, corazones, and paleteros — McNay exhibit explores 35 years of rasquachismo

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published March 7, 2025 at 9:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Artwork by Salvador Jiménez Flores, La resistencia de los nopales híbridos (2016). It’s on display as part of the Rasquachismo: 35 Years of Chicano Sensibility exhibit at the McNay Art Museum.
Marian Navarro / TPR
Artworks by Einar and Jamex de la Torre are on display as part of the McNay Art Museum's Rasquachismo: 35 Years of Chicano Sensibility exhibit. From left to right: Janus; Mi Corazón Chicano (2023), Alma en Pena (Soul in Pain).
Marian Navarro / TPR
Fence Section #3 by artist Antonio Lechuga is on display at the McNay. The artwork uses cobijas, or fleece blankets.
Marian Navarro / TPR
Artworks on display as part of the McNay Art Museum’s Rasquachismo: 35 Years of Chicano Sensibility exhibit.
Marian Navarro / TPR
Photographs of San Antonio's Mi Tierra restaurant. The pictures are part of the personal collection of Chicano scholar, Tomás Ybarra-Frausto.
Marian Navarro / TPR
Paletero Desfilador (Parade of the Popsicle Man) by Juan de Dios Mora
Marian Navarro / TPR
Huerquillos Saving the Taco Cuisine (Kids Saving the Taco Cuisine) (2012) by artist Juan de Dios Mora.
Marian Navarro / TPR
Artifacts, books, and ephemera from the collection of Tomás Ybarra-Frausto
Marian Navarro / TPR
Witness by artist Miki Rodriguez. The artwork is on display as part of the Rasquachismo: 35 Years of Chicano Sensibility exhibit at the McNay Art Museum.
Marian Navarro / TPR
Artworks on display as part of Rasquachismo: 35 Years of Chicano Sensibility exhibit at the McNay Art Museum.
Marian Navarro / TPR
Artworks on display as part of Rasquachismo: 35 Years of Chicano Sensibility exhibit at the McNay Art Museum.
Marian Navarro / TPR
Artworks on display as part of Rasquachismo: 35 Years of Chicano Sensibility exhibit at the McNay Art Museum.
Marian Navarro / TPR
Puzzle Pieces: Introduce Yourself to San Antonio, Texas (2024) by artist Victoria Martinez.
Marian Navarro / TPR

San Antonio Chicano scholar Tomás Ybarra-Frausto coined the term rasquachismo in his 1989 essay, Rasquachismo: A Chicano Sensibility.

The cultural aesthetic was born in Chicano neighborhoods and is familiar to many working class families on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. The style — born out of a place of scarcity — relies on resourcefulness and ingenuity. It’s bold, religious, political, and personal.

San Antonio’s McNay Art Museum is celebrating over three decades of rasquache art with the exhibit, Rasquachismo: 35 Years of a Chicano Sensibility.

More than 50 paintings, sculptures, and installations from artists like San Antonio's Juan de Dios Mora, Laredo native, Miki Rodriguez, and El Paso’s Luis Jimenez.

Mia Lopez, the McNay’s curator of Latinx art, said the exhibit showcases a range of rasquache interpretations.

“What we're trying to pull together are examples … how this concept, these sensibilities, continue to influence artists,” she said. “It’s about creating a conversation and bringing a dialog.”

From left to right: Chicano scholar Tomás Ybarra-Frausto, TPR's Norma Martinez, Mia Lopez, the McNay Art Museum's curator of Latinx art. The three take a tour of the McNay's Rasquachismo: 35 Years of Chicano Sensibility exhibit.
Marian Navarro / TPR
The McNay Art Museum's Mia Lopez and Chicano scholar Tomás Ybarra-Frausto discuss the artwork Witness with TPR's Norma Martinez.
Marian Navarro / TPR

The exhibit also features work from Ybarra-Frausto’s own personal collection.

Ybarra-Frausto said while the exhibit highlights rasquachismo, it does not categorize all Chicano artists as rasquache artists.

“The mantra is no longer, ‘We are different,’” he said. “(Rasquache) is part of the larger concepts … that make American art and make art a valid thing for all people and all cultures. This is one aspect of that.”

Rasquachismo: 35 Years of a Chicano Sensibility is on display at the McNay through March 30.

Lopez and Ybarra-Frausto will give visitors a last look at the exhibit on a curator talk and tour on March 27.

Click here to listen to Ybarra-Frausto and Lopez discuss more about rasquachismo.

Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
