Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘We have to do something’ — The ongoing push to advance health outcomes in San Antonio’s South Side

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published February 7, 2025 at 6:30 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Dr. Lyssa Ochoa sees patients at the SAVE Clinic in San Antonio's South Side.
Dr. Lyssa Ochoa sees patients at the SAVE Clinic in San Antonio's South Side.
Courtesy / SAVE Clinic
Dr. Lyssa Ochoa with the SAVE Clinic team.
Dr. Lyssa Ochoa with the SAVE Clinic team.
Courtesy / SAVE Clinic
San Antonio District 4 Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia has been part of the effort to advance heath outcomes on the South Side through the nonprofit, Center for Health Equity in South Texas (CHEST).
San Antonio District 4 Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia has been part of the effort to advance heath outcomes on the South Side through the nonprofit, Center for Health Equity in South Texas (CHEST).
RJ Requejo
San Antonio's Texas Vista Medical Center closed in May 2023.
San Antonio's Texas Vista Medical Center closed in May 2023.
Paul Flahive / TPR

San Antonio is one of the most economically segregated cities in the U.S.

While hospitals and clinics crowd the city’s Medical Center, thousands of residents in San Antonio’s Latino-majority South Side have to make do with only one 100-bed hospital following the closure of Texas Vista Medical Center in 2023.

Three San Antonio women are taking the lead to advance health outcomes in the South Side through the Center for Health Equity in South Texas, or CHEST.

San Antonio District 4 Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garica, District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran, and endovascular surgeon Dr. Lyssa Ochoa are involved in the development of the nonprofit.

Ochoa, the founder of the San Antonio Vascular and Endovascular (SAVE) Clinic, said a lack of primary and preventative care in the city’s South Side has led to an increase in health complications in its residents.

“Complications that usually happen in our 70-, 80-year-olds, are now happening in our 30-, 40-year-olds,” she said. “When one of these members of our community loses their leg (to diabetes), it doesn't just affect them and their family. It affects their entire community.”

From left to right: San Antonio Distict 4 councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia; TPR's Norma Martinez; San Antonio District 3 councilwoman Phyllis Viagran; Dr. Lyssa Ochoa, founder of the San Antonio Vascular and Endovascular (SAVE) Clinic.
From left to right: San Antonio Distict 4 councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia; TPR's Norma Martinez; San Antonio District 3 councilwoman Phyllis Viagran; Dr. Lyssa Ochoa, founder of the San Antonio Vascular and Endovascular (SAVE) Clinic.
Marian Navarro / TPR
TPR's Norma Martinez interviews San Antonio Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran (left), Dr. Lyssa Ochoa of the SAVE Clinic (middle) and San Antonio Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia (right) about health inequity in South San Antonio.
TPR's Norma Martinez interviews San Antonio Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran (left), Dr. Lyssa Ochoa of the SAVE Clinic (middle) and San Antonio Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia (right) about health inequity in South San Antonio.
Marian Navarro / TPR

Councilwoman Viagran said in addition to high rates of chronic conditions, there is a common misperception that exists in the healthcare industry about the insurability of South Side residents.

“Our residents are insurable. There is a need,” she said. “They just need people that they can trust and believe that care about them.”

A new, large hospital under construction in the South Side is expected to be completed by 2027.

Councilwoman Rocha Garcia said health literacy and cultural competency are key elements in addressing the health inequity on the South Side.

“It's literally knocking on doors and letting people know that these opportunities are available for them to take care of their health.”

Editor’s Note: The SAVE Clinic is a sponsor of Texas Public Radio. 

Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
