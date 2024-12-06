Fronteras: Tejano lives! on ‘Viva Tejano’ podcast

Tejano music can be broadly described as a style of music that blends Mexican, German, and Texas influences.

Some argue the popularity of Tejano died in 1995 with the death of Selena . Others say it never went away and is now contributing to a resurgence of Latin music with a younger demographic.

The new Texas Monthly podcast Viva Tejano features interviews with legendary Tejano artists and other musicians who share how the genre helped shape their own lives and music.

Host J.B. Sauceda , a Texas Monthly writer and host of Texas Country Reporter , deep dives into Tejano music with artists like legend Bobby Pulido, Corpus Christi DJ El Dusty, and even members of the San Antonio rock band Girl in a Coma.

Sauceda said the idea of the podcast came about following the death of Johnny Canales earlier this year. Canales hosted The Johnny Canales Show that featured Tejano legends and emerging artists like Selena Quintanilla.

“What was intended to be a show to honor Johnny Canales is something that is still very much doing that in some ways but is turning into this thread that you can pull on to explore the music more broadly,” he said.

Courtesy / Texas Monthly Texas Monthly's Viva Tejano podcast host J.B. Sauceda with Eva Ybarrra, Queen of the Accordion (left) and cumbia DJ, El Dusty (right).

Sauceda argues Tejano music didn’t die out in the 1990s but evolved and changed as people of different ages discovered and infused Tejano with different musical styles.

He said he hopes the podcast sparks listeners to examine the role Tejano music has played in their own lives.

“I hope that people take the time to go open that box of old memories and photos, like I have with Tejano music, and do that for themselves,” he said. “If they didn’t have those memories, at least go and discover it.”

Hear the latest episode of Viva Tejano below: