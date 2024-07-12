© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘It’s part of the DNA of Texas’ — A deep dive into Asian American influence on South Texas cuisine

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published July 12, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
TPR hosted Great SA: Asian American & Pacific Islander Infuence on Souh Texas Cusiine at the Malú and Carlos Alvarez theater in May. From left to right: TPR's Marian Navarro; Monica Perales, associate vice provost at UTSA's Institutue of Texan Cultures; Chef Leo Davila of Stixs and Stone, Chef Kristina Zhao of DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar and Sichuan House, and Camille De Los Reyes, owner of Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant.
Local San Antonio chefs and restaurateurs participated in the Great SA: Asian American and Pacific Islander Influence on South Texas Cuisine panel. From left to right: Leo Davila, chef and owner of Stixs & Stone; Kristina Zhao, chef and owner of Sichuan House and DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar; Camille De Los Reyes, owner of Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant Market and Bakery.
Monica Perales is a historian and associate vice provost at the Institute of Texan Cultures at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Perales was one of four panelists at TPR's Great SA panel on Asian American influence on South Texas cuisine.
Camille De Los Reyes (right), owner of the Sari Sari Filipino Restaurant Market and Bakery in San Antonio, speaks during the Great SA panel in May.
Local San Antonio restaurant Ming's Thing served thai beef salad at the Great SA: AAPI Influence on South Texas Cuisine at TPR.
Mango sago was served by local restaurant Ming's Things during the Great SA panel at TPR in May.
From Tex-Mex to Polish and Native American influences, food in South Texas is a blend of various cultures.

Texas Public Radio examined the Asian American influence on food in San Antonio and the region during a Great SA panel discussion on May 22, marking Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The conversation was moderated by TPR’s Marian Navarro.

Monica Perales, historian and associate vice provost at the Institute of Texan Cultures at the University of Texas at San Antonio, was one of the panelists.

She said the history of Asian American food in Texas is a crossroad that can be traced back to the 19th century when Chinese immigrants worked on the railroads.

“People from various Asian backgrounds have had an influence on the culinary traditions of this region in different ways,” she said. “As entrepreneurs, as makers of food, as cooks, as business owners, as growers (like) the Japanese rice farmers.”

Mala "Spicy-numbing" dry pot at Sichuan House in San Antonio
Big Red and barbacoa tacos at Stix & Stone in San Antonio.
Lunch specials with pancit, lumpia, and chicken adobo featured at Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant Market and Barkery in San Antonio.
San Antonio — one of two cities in the United States recognized as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy — is home to dozens of Asian restaurants that have gained national recognition.

Camille De Los Reyes, owner of the Sari Sari Filipino Restaurant Market and Bakery in San Antonio, said cuisines that come from immigrant communities often face backlash for not being “authentic” enough.

She said despite this, she wanted to do what she could to highlight Filipino food in San Antonio.

“It’s difficult to define what (authenticity) means to each individual,” she said. “We’re really trying to make food that might have a little bit of my history, might have a little bit of our tradition, but also (exposes) the nuances that are happening all over the world,” she said. “

Other panelists included chef Leo Davila, owner of the Asian-Latin fusion restaurant Stixs & Stone, and chef Kristina Zhao, the restaurateur behind Sichuan House and DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar in San Antonio.

View video of the panel below:

Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
