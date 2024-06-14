© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras

Fronteras: 'La Flaca Calaca' — Daughter uses one-woman show to honor her mother and heal intergenerational trauma

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published June 14, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
La Flaca Calaca is a one-woman show writen and produced by San Antonio educator and writer, Georgette María Messa. The show is based on the life of her mother, Rocío Alvarado Lockwood, who experienced childhood abuse and trauma growing up on the El Paso-Juárez border.
1 of 10  — ’Flaca Calaca’ - 1
La Flaca Calaca is a one-woman show writen and produced by San Antonio educator and writer, Georgette María Messa. The show is based on the life of her mother, Rocío Alvarado Lockwood, who experienced childhood abuse and trauma growing up on the El Paso-Juárez border.
Courtesy of Georgette María Messa
La Flaca Calaca is a one woman show by Georgette María Messa that explores the secret life of her late mother, Rocío Alvarado Lockwood. The performance was accompanied by an exhibit of some of Rocíos artwork.
2 of 10  — IMG_2405.jpg
La Flaca Calaca is a one woman show by Georgette María Messa that explores the secret life of her late mother, Rocío Alvarado Lockwood. The performance was accompanied by an exhibit of some of Rocíos artwork.
Courtesy of Georgette María Messa
Educator, actor, and writer Georgette María Messa during rehearsals of La Flaca Calaca.
3 of 10  — IMG_2444.jpg
Educator, actor, and writer Georgette María Messa during rehearsals of La Flaca Calaca.
Courtesy of Georgette María Messa
Georgette María Messa's production of La Flaca Calaca features the artwork of her late mother, Rocío Alvarado Lockwood.
4 of 10  — IMG_2462.jpg
Georgette María Messa's production of La Flaca Calaca features the artwork of her late mother, Rocío Alvarado Lockwood.
Courtesy of Georgette María Messa
Untitled artwork by Rocío Alvarado Lockwood.
5 of 10  — doll wall.jpg
Untitled artwork by Rocío Alvarado Lockwood.
Courtesy of Georgette María Messa
An artwork by the late Rocío Alvarado Lockwood. It's one of many sketches by Rocío that symbolizes her traumatic childhood.
6 of 10  — rag doll.jpg
An artwork by the late Rocío Alvarado Lockwood. It's one of many sketches by Rocío that symbolizes her traumatic childhood.
Courtesy of Georgette María Messa
Untitled charcoal sketches by Rocío Alvarado Lockwood. Her artwork and story of childhood trauma was told in the 2019 exhibit of her art curated by her husband.
7 of 10  — download (13).jpg
Untitled charcoal sketches by Rocío Alvarado Lockwood. Her artwork and story of childhood trauma was told in the 2019 exhibit of her art curated by her husband.
Norma Martinez / Texas Public Radio
Rocío Alvarado Lockwood's detailed her childhood abuse in a yellow spiral notebook that was discovered by her family following her death in 2015.
8 of 10  — download (14).jpg
Rocío Alvarado Lockwood's detailed her childhood abuse in a yellow spiral notebook that was discovered by her family following her death in 2015.
Norma Martinez / Texas Public Radio
Rocío Alvarado as a 12-year-old student in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, before she started school in the United States.
9 of 10  — Screenshot 2024-06-10 102926-modified-modified-modified-modified-modified.png
Rocío Alvarado as a 12-year-old student in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, before she started school in the United States.
Courteys of Dean Lockwood
Rocío Alvarado Lockwood (front center) in the 1970s while attending El Paso's Bowie High School.
10 of 10  — download (12).jpg
Rocío Alvarado Lockwood (front center) in the 1970s while attending El Paso Bowie High School.
Norma Martinez / Texas Public Radio

Rocío Alvarado was only 11 years old when her family moved from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, to El Paso, Texas, in 1971.

What ensued after was years of trauma and abuse at the hands of her teachers and family — the effects of which followed Rocío into adulthood in San Antonio.

Rocío’s past was not revealed until three years after she died of cancer in 2015. A yellow spiral notebook found by her family detailed the abuse through words and images.

Rocío’s family has since worked to share her story with others. A 2019 exhibit of her art was curated by her husband.

Rocío’s daughter, Georgette María Messa, recently wrote and produced a one-woman show of her mother’s experience and how it affected their own relationship.

The production, La Flaca Calaca, is an ode to the nickname given to Rocío as a child. It was performed in May 2024 at the Blue Star Arts Complex in San Antonio.

Messa, a San Antonio educator, actor, and writer, said the production explored a journey of healing.

“I felt that there was some reckoning to be done between my mom and I — that there needed to be forgiveness of both parts,” Messa said. “I wanted to explore that in a one-woman show … and dig into the nitty and gritty of our relationship and how intergenerational trauma can begin to cycle in our families.”

Georgette María Messa is a San Antonio educator, actor, and writer. She wrote and produced the one-woman show, La Flaca Calaca, based on the life of her mother.
1 of 3  — IMG_8469.jpg
Georgette María Messa is a San Antonio educator, actor, and writer. She wrote and produced the one-woman show, La Flaca Calaca, based on the life of her mother.
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio
TPR's Norma Martinez (left) and educator and writer Georgette María Messa (right).
2 of 3  — IMG_8461.jpg
TPR's Norma Martinez (left) and educator and writer Georgette María Messa (right).
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio
TPR's Norma Martinez (right) interviews Georgette María Messa at TPR headquarters.
3 of 3  — IMG_8422.jpg
TPR's Norma Martinez (right) interviews Georgette María Messa at TPR headquarters.
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio

Messa encouraged attendees of the show to share their own yellow notebook stories. She said many people resonated with the show’s message and wrote about their own experiences of family and self-worth.

As a new mother, Messa said she hopes the show inspires other families to be honest about their histories.

“When we share our stories and when we are open about our struggles, about our mistakes, the next generation can learn from them,” she said. “My hope is that I can be open with my son and be able to share with him the reality of family and history, and all things (that) are both good and bad.”

View a clip from La Flaca Calaca below:

Tags
Fronteras TPRTop StoriesTheaterImmigration
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro