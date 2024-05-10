© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘We need to know who we are’— MACRI enters 5th year in highlighting Mexican American civil rights

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published May 10, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
San Antonio's Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI) hosts its 5th anniversary symposum May 17-18.
1 of 7  — Screenshot 2024-05-07 083111.png
The free event will feature over two dozen guests speakers from across the country.
Courtesy of the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute
San Antonio's Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI) will host a two-day symposium in honor of the organization's 5th anniversary.
2 of 7  — May 17-18, 2024 Central Library & LIve Streaming (1)-modified-modified-modified-modified.png
San Antonio's Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI) will host a two-day symposium in honor of the organization's 5th anniversary.
Courtesy of MACRI
The Mexican American Civil Rights Institute chronicles and advances the Mexican American community's civil rights efforts in the U.S.
3 of 7  — download (10).jpg
The Mexican American Civil Rights Institute chronicles and advances the Mexican American community's civil rights efforts in the U.S.
The Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI)
Mario Compean with fellow Committee for Barrio Betterment candidates for San Antonio City Council, 1971. From left to right: Guillermo "Willie" Benavides, Gloria Cabrera, Rosie Castro, Mario Compean.
4 of 7  — Mario-Compean-CBB-Barrio-Candidates-1971.jpg
Mario Compean with fellow Committee for Barrio Betterment candidates for San Antonio City Council, 1971. From left to right: Guillermo "Willie" Benavides, Gloria Cabrera, Rosie Castro, Mario Compean.
Courtesy of the Raza Unida Party
Student protests in Crystal City, Texas in 1969.
5 of 7  — crystal-city-student-protest-TPR
Student protests in Crystal City, Texas in 1969.
From the collection of Diana Serna Aguilera
High school walkouts in Crystal City, Texas in 1969.
6 of 7  — crystal_city_high school_walkouts.jpeg
High school walkouts in Crystal City, Texas in 1969.
From the collection of Diana Serna Aguilera
A Raza Unida march in downtown San Antonio. The woman holding the banner on the left is late poet Angela De Hoyos.
7 of 7  — Marcha.jpg
A Raza Unida march in downtown San Antonio. The woman holding the banner on the left is late poet Angela De Hoyos.
Courtesy of Irma Mireles

Not much is taught in schools about the critical role South Texas played during the Mexican American civil rights movement of the 1960s.

During this time, Latino communities across the Southwest were subject to discrimination in schools, police brutality, and displaced due to urban renewal.

The injustices sparked a series of actions including school walkouts in Crystal City and Uvalde, increased voter registration efforts, and the creation of a short-lived political party.

The Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI) has made its mission to educate San Antonio and beyond about this often-forgotten chapter of U.S. history.

The San Antonio-based organization was founded in 2019 to document, record, and keep local stories alive.

MACRI’s executive director Sarah Zenaida Gould said a steady output of scholarship on Mexican American civil rights history has only been around since the 1990s.

“I think it’s very revealing of the fact that many of us never learned this history in school,” she said. “For many of us, if we don’t have an advanced degree in history or Mexican American studies, we just don’t know about this other than maybe (in) some family stories.”

Sarah Zenaida Gould is the executive director at the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI)
1 of 3  — sarah-gould-headshot-white-border.jpg
Sarah Zenaida Gould is the executive director at the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI)
Couresty of Sarah Zenaida Gould
Sarah Zenaida Gould, executive director for the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI), speaks with TPR's Norma Martinez at TPR headquarters.
2 of 3  — IMG_8132.jpg
Sarah Zenaida Gould, executive director for the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI), speaks with TPR's Norma Martinez at TPR headquarters.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
TPR's Norma Martinez (left) with Sarah Zenaida Gould (right), executive director of the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI).
3 of 3  — IMG_8150.jpg
TPR's Norma Martinez (left) with Sarah Zenaida Gould (right), executive director of the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI).
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro

MACRI will mark its 5th anniversary with a free symposium on May 17 and 18.

The event will feature over two dozen guest speakers from across the country and include panels on voting rights, Mexican American military service, and Latino representation in news media.

“It will be a little bit of looking back and looking forward in terms of what we’ve accomplished in our first five years and where we want to go in the future,” Gould said.

The event will be held at Central Library in downtown San Antonio and will also be livestreamed.

Registration for the event is encouraged.

MACRI has also asked the community to share their memories of the Mexican American civil rights movement by submitting a video message.

Video messages can be 1-3 minutes long and center on:

  • a story about a memory, photo, or artifact tied to Mexican American civil rights
  • a story or memory about the early days of MACRI
  • why you believe San Antonio is the place for MACRI
  • why you believe Mexican American civil rights history should be better known
  •  what your hopes are for MACRI's future  

Submit videos via email to sgould@somosmacri.org or info@somosmacri.org.

Fronteras Mexican American Civil RightsMexican American Civil Rights Institute HistoryTop StoriesTPR
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
