Fronteras_podcast_1400x1400.png
Fronteras

Fronteras: Latino activists, fed up with the lack of social services, occupied churches in U.S. cities in the late 1960s

Published March 4, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST
1 of 4  — fig1.3-young-lores-and-poor-peoples-coalition-demands.jpg
The Young Lords and the Poor People's Coalition placed two of their demands (for low-cost housing and a legal aid office) outside the newly renamed Manuel Ramos Memorial Building.
McCormick Theological Seminary Collection, box 2A, folder 21, Special Collections and Archives, DePaul University, Chicago.
The Young Lords and others protesting the fatal shooting of Manuel Ramos, May 5, 1969.
The Young Lords and others protesting the fatal shooting of Manuel Ramos, May 5, 1969.
Chicago Sun-Times Collection, Chicago History Museum/Getty Images
3 of 4  — fig1.7-young-lords-inside-armitage-methodist-church.jpg
Young Lords inside the Armitage Methodist Church commemorating the Masacre de Ponce (Ponce Massacre) in March 1970. The Masacre de Ponce took place on March 21, 1937, when police opened fire on a peaceful civilian march of the Puerto Rican Nationalist Party commemorating the abolition of slavery and protesting the imprisonment of its leader, Pedro Albizu Campos, in Ponce, Puerto Rico. Nineteen people were killed and two hundred wounded.
Courtesy of Carlos Flores
4 of 4  — felipe-hinojosa-Tamara-Cuellar-Garza.jpg
Felipe Hinojosa, associate professor of history, Texas A&M University, author of “Apostles of Change: Latino Radical Politics, Church Occupations, and the Fight to Save the Barrio.”
Tamara Cuellar Garza

The late 1960s were marked by civil rights protests, anti-war demonstrations, and political assassinations.

This was also a time when urban renewal programs in large U.S. cities began to devastate communities of color.

Seeing fewer social services available in their barrios, these activists turned to churches to help fill the gaps.

apostles-of-change-cover-landscape.png
University of Texas Press
/

Felipe Hinojosa, associate professor of history at Texas A&M University, said activists hoped churches would open the door to their neighbors on their off hours.

“The building was empty Monday through Saturday, so why not provide a daycare center for working moms? Why not provide health care screenings? Why not bring in volunteers to set up a breakfast program and things like this?” Hinojosa said.

When religious officials declined, the activists occupied the churches. Hinojosa writes about these occupations in the book “Apostles of Change: Latino Radical Politics, Church Occupations, and the Fight to Save the Barrio.”

