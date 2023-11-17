© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: The McNay Art Museum’s first curator of Latinx art talks ‘renaissance’ of Latino artists and art

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published November 17, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
TPR's Norma Martinez (right) interviews Mia Lopez (left), the McNay Art Museum's curator of Latinx art. They're
1 of 9  — Mia explaining Guadalupe Hernandez.jpg
TPR's Norma Martinez (right) interviews the McNay Art Museum's curator of Latinx art, Mia Lopez (right). Lopez is explaining the artwork "Con Cariño" by artist Guadalupe Hernandez.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
TPR's Norma Martinez interview McNay Latinx art curator Mia Lopez in front of artwork by artist Guadalupe Hernandez.
2 of 9  — IMG_5024.jpg
TPR's Norma Martinez interview McNay Latinx art curator Mia Lopez in front of artwork by artist Guadalupe Hernandez.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro.
Artwork by artist Guadalupe Hernandez on display at the McNay Art Museum's the Studio. Artworks include "Buenos y Barratos" papel picado (cut paper) and oil painting, and "Los Hermanos."
3 of 9  — artwork in The Studio.jpg
Artwork by artist Guadalupe Hernandez on display at the McNay Art Museum's the Studio. Artworks include "Buenos y Barratos" papel picado (cut paper) and oil painting, and "Los Hermanos."
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
"Con Cariño" papel picado by artist Guadalupe Hernandez depicts his mother holding a bin of tomatoes in front of an industrial sink. The artwork is part of the Studio at the McNay, a space near the museum's entrance that highlights Hernandez's work.
4 of 9  — IMG_4973.jpg
"Con Cariño" papel picado by artist Guadalupe Hernandez depicts his mother holding a bin of tomatoes in front of an industrial sink. The artwork is part of the Studio at the McNay, a space near the museum's entrance that highlights Hernandez's work.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
The Studio at the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio is an interactive, creative space that invites the public and visiting groups to create their own exhibition.
5 of 9  — The Studio -- corner.jpg
The Studio at the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio is an interactive, creative space that invites the public and visiting groups to create their own exhibition.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
The Studio at the McNay Art Museum features an interactive portion that invites museum-goers to pull on small red tags.
6 of 9  — The Studio - hola come closer tag.jpg
The Studio at the McNay Art Museum features an interactive portion that invites museum-goers to pull on small red tags.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
Hidden nooks inside the Studio at the McNay Art Museum reveal equipment and tools used by artist Guadalupe Hernandez to make papel picado.
7 of 9  — Hidden door The Studio.jpg
Hidden nooks inside the Studio at the McNay Museum of Art reveal equipment and tools used by artist Guadalupe Hernandez to make papel picado.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
Latinx art curator Mia Lopez (right) shows Diego Rivera's Delfina Flores (1927) painting to TPR's Norma Martinez during a tour of Latinx art at the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio.
8 of 9  — IMG_5058.jpg
Latinx art curator Mia Lopez (right) shows Diego Rivera's Delfina Flores (1927) painting to TPR's Norma Martinez during a tour of Latinx art at the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
Delfina Flores (1927) by Diego Rivera is on display at the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio. It's the first piece of artwork acquired by the McNay.
9 of 9  — Diego Rivera - Delfina Flores (solo).jpg
Delfina Flores (1927) by Diego Rivera is on display at the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio. It's the first piece of artwork acquired by the McNay.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro.

Chicano art, which was once stereotyped as “graffiti,” is undergoing a renaissance of sorts. It is on display at some of the most prestigious galleries across the world.

Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera paved the way for Texas artists like Jesse Treviño in San Antonio, Luis Jimenez in El Paso, and countless others.

A new position at San Antonio’s McNay Art Museum allows for a deeper dive into Latino artwork that touches on themes of the border, the diaspora, and cultural identity.

It’s funded by the Leadership in Art Museums initiative to help increase racial equity in museum leadership.

Mia Lopez is the McNay’s first curator of Latinx art.

Mia Lopez is the McNay Art Museum's first curator of Latinx art.
1 of 2  — Mia_Lopez_HiRes-09.jpg
Mia Lopez is the McNay Art Museum's first curator of Latinx art.
Paul Feuerbacher / Courtesy of the McNay Art Museum
TPR's Norma Martinez (right) interviews McNay Latinx art curator Mia Lopez (right) at the McNay Art Museum.
2 of 2  — Mia & Norma interview (H).jpg
TPR's Norma Martinez (right) interviews McNay Latinx art curator Mia Lopez (right) at the McNay Art Museum.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro

Lopez said she noticed a lack in Latino art in galleries while studying art history at Rice University.

“It was really obvious that there were not Latinos that had exhibitions that were included in these collections,” she said. “I was looking for evidence of exhibitions — evidence of artists and collections — and finding time and time again that it just didn’t exist.”

TPR’s Norma Martinez interviewed Lopez inside of the Studio at the McNay — a space that highlights the work of Texas artist Guadalupe Hernandez.

Lopez said Hernandez’s work — including a display of papel picado — is a perfect fit for the museum.

“[It] really underscores the idea of belonging,” she said. “That Guadalupe, as an artist, belongs here in this museum, that his cultural heritage is represented already in our collection.”

Hernandez hosts an Open Studio event on Dec. 3 for participants to make their own papel picado.

Click here to register.

Tune in to the next episode as Mia Lopez takes Fronteras on a walkthrough of some of the museum’s Latinx art collection and a peek behind the scenes.

Tags
Fronteras McNay Art MuseumLatinx artistsLatinxSan Antonio
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
