Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘It goes beyond food’—Third-generation pitmaster continues family’s legacy through barbecue

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published September 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Customers enjoy their food outside of Davila's on Wheels at the Bésame food truck park in San Antonio.
Courtesy of Davila's BBQ
Adrian Davila in front of his Davila's on Wheels at Bésame bar and food truck park in San Antonio. Davila is a third-generation pit master and author. His grandfather, Raul Davila, is the i
Adrian Davila in front of Davila's on Wheels at the Bésame Truck Park in San Antonio. Davila is a third-generation pit master and co-author of the cookbook, "Cowboy Barbecue: Fire & Smoke from the Original Texas Vaqueros."
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
Davila's on Wheels is pitmaster Adrian Davila's newest concept in San Antonio. The logo takes inspiration from Adrian's grandfather, Raul Davila.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
TPR's Norma Martinez interviewing pitmaster Adrian Davila at Besame food truck park in San Antonio.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
South Texas pitmaster Adrian Davila during an interview with TPR's Norma Martinez.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
Adrian Davila will introduce his Tex Mex barbecue to New York audiences at a pop up in Greenwich Village. The menu includes Davila's take on traditional foods like lengua, fiedo, and mollejas.
Courtesy of Davila's BBQ

Texas barbeque goes back centuries to when the Caddo Nation and other indigenous tribes roasted hunted game over open fire. It continued to evolve after Spain claimed the New World and brought livestock like goats and lambs.

From roasting cabeza (beef heads) in a pozo (hole in the ground), to Czech and German smoked meats, barbeque in Texas has kept evolving.

Different regions have their own spin, and the immigrant experiences have further diversified the cuisine.

Adrian Davila is a third-generation pitmaster in South Texas who specializes in Tex- Mex barbecue.

He’s owner and president of operations at Davila’s BBQ in Seguin, and recently launched the food truck Davila’s On Wheels at the Bésame Bar and Food Truck Park in San Antonio.

Davila said barbecue serves as a uniting force between people.

“Whether it’s a wedding or a birthday … you’re always creating memories with food,” he said. “It’s a very human trait embedded in us to connect with people, connect with food, and that’s our identity.”

Davila is also co-author of Cowboy Barbecue: Fire & Smoke from the Original Texas Vaqueros.

He said he found inspiration to write the cookbook based on his family’s history.

“Barbecue is defined one way; we define it other ways,” he said. “It was there, my family’s story. It hadn't been told. It’s emotional because then you had a place at the table.”

Davila will introduce his style of Tex Mex barbecue to New York’s Greenwich Village at a pop up event Sept. 8 and 9.

It features takes on traditional foods like lengua (beef tongue), fideo, and mollejas (sweetbreads, or thymus glands).

Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
