KVHL 91.7 - Llano, TX is currently off air. Engineers are working on the issue and will restore signal shortly. Internet stream is unaffected.
Fronteras

Fronteras: 'It's a different kind of workshop': Writers with conciencia gather at this month's Macondo Writers Workshop

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published July 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
A picture of an early Macondistas in the early 2000s. Founder Sandra Cisneros (center in brown dress) founded the workshop at her kitchen table in 1995.
A picture of an early Macondistas in the early 2000s. Founder Sandra Cisneros (center in brown dress) founded the workshop at her kitchen table in 1995.
Courtesy of Macondo Writers Workshop
A 2009 Macondo Writers Workshop at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio. Back Row L-R -- Stephanie Elizondo Griest, Norma Elia Cantú, Norma Alarcón, Sehba Sarwar, Jessica Helen Lopez, Front Row: Deborah Miranda and Liliana Valenzuela.
A 2009 Macondo Writers Workshop at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio. Back Row L-R -- Stephanie Elizondo Griest, Norma Elia Cantú, Norma Alarcón, Sehba Sarwar, Jessica Helen Lopez, Front Row: Deborah Miranda and Liliana Valenzuela.
Courtesy of Norma Elia Cantú
Macondistas gather at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center for a reading.
Macondistas gather at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center for a reading.
Courtesy of Macondo Writers Workshop
Jesus Mena Jr. (hat) and his fellow Macondistas workshopping their writing at a fiction workshop lead by Renya Grande at the 2018 Macondo Writers Workshop at Texas A&M San Antonio University.
Jesus Mena Jr. (hat) and his fellow Macondistas workshopping their writing at a fiction workshop lead by Renya Grande at the 2018 Macondo Writers Workshop at Texas A&M San Antonio University.
Courtesy of Macondos Writers Workshop

An annual workshop in San Antonio gathers select writers from across the country for an intensive and rewarding five-day experience.

The Macondo Writers Workshop was founded in 1995 at the kitchen table of famed writer, Sandra Cisneros.

The name stems from the fictional town at the center of Gabriel García Márquez’s novel, A Hundred Years of Solitude. 

Writers of all genres are able to attend seminars led by esteemed faculty and give public readings of their work. Over the years, featured writers — or Macondistas — have included John Phillip Santos, Richard Blanco, and Reyna Grande.

Charles Rice-González — a Macondista and board member — said the workshops allow writers to learn from one another.

“The feedback you get is priceless,” he said. “The level of writers that they bring into the room … and the common set of values really come together to give the individual writer a pretty unique experience.”

Writers must prove they are active in social justice movements to be accepted as Macondistas.

The Macondo Writers Workshop is an association of socially-engaged writers working to advance creativity and serve the community. It was founded in 1995 by writer Sandra Cisneros.
Courtesy of Macondo Writers Workshop
The Macondo Writers Workshop is an association of socially-engaged writers working to advance creativity and serve the community. It was founded in 1995 by writer Sandra Cisneros.

Norma Elia Cantú and Pat Alderete are also Macondo Workshop board members.

Cantú — Murchison Distinguished Professor of the Humanities at Trinity University — said the common bond of social activism creates a safe space for writers to share and learn freely.

“Everyone is there to help each other and have that conciencia that what you’re doing is really creating a different world,” she said.

This year’s workshop will run from July 25-29 at Trinity University in San Antonio.

Free public readings take place July 27-28 at 7 p.m. at Trinity’s Dicke Hall.

A guest faculty reading and pachanga with Sandra Cisneros, Ruth Behar, Rigoberto Gonzalez, John Phillip Santos, and Sharon Bridgforth is Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Esperanza Peace & Justice Center.

More information on the public events is here.

