Fronteras: 'It's a different kind of workshop': Writers with conciencia gather at this month's Macondo Writers Workshop

An annual workshop in San Antonio gathers select writers from across the country for an intensive and rewarding five-day experience.

The Macondo Writers Workshop was founded in 1995 at the kitchen table of famed writer, Sandra Cisneros .

The name stems from the fictional town at the center of Gabriel García Márquez’s novel, A Hundred Years of Solitude.

Writers of all genres are able to attend seminars led by esteemed faculty and give public readings of their work. Over the years, featured writers — or Macondistas — have included John Phillip Santos, Richard Blanco, and Reyna Grande.

Charles Rice-González — a Macondista and board member — said the workshops allow writers to learn from one another.

“The feedback you get is priceless,” he said. “The level of writers that they bring into the room … and the common set of values really come together to give the individual writer a pretty unique experience.”

Writers must prove they are active in social justice movements to be accepted as Macondistas.

Norma Elia Cantú and Pat Alderete are also Macondo Workshop board members.

Cantú — Murchison Distinguished Professor of the Humanities at Trinity University — said the common bond of social activism creates a safe space for writers to share and learn freely.

“Everyone is there to help each other and have that conciencia that what you’re doing is really creating a different world,” she said.

This year’s workshop will run from July 25-29 at Trinity University in San Antonio.

Free public readings take place July 27-28 at 7 p.m. at Trinity’s Dicke Hall.

A guest faculty reading and pachanga with Sandra Cisneros, Ruth Behar, Rigoberto Gonzalez, John Phillip Santos, and Sharon Bridgforth is Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Esperanza Peace & Justice Center.