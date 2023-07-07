© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: Journalist María Martin discusses 'cyclical' news coverage of Central America and an ongoing pattern of violence

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published July 7, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Journalists hold placards as they take part in a demonstration in support of Jose Ruben Zamora Marroquin, founder and president of El Periodico newspaper, who was detained on accusations of money laundering and blackmail by Guatemalan authorities, in Guatemala City, Guatemala July 30, 2022. The placard reads: "We demand the freedom for Jose Ruben Zamora and the detention of the real criminals Porras and Giammattei #We won't be silenced".
LUIS ECHEVERRIA/REUTERS
Journalists hold placards as they take part in a demonstration in support of Jose Ruben Zamora Marroquin, founder and president of El Periodico newspaper, who was detained on accusations of money laundering and blackmail by Guatemalan authorities, in Guatemala City, Guatemala July 30, 2022. The placard reads: "We demand the freedom for Jose Ruben Zamora and the detention of the real criminals Porras and Giammattei #We won't be silenced". REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

The state of journalism in Central America has remained dangerous in recent years.

Journalists have been harassed, threatened, arrested, or forced to leave their countries to protect their safety.

In Guatemala, political turmoil and the recent decay of democracy began in 2015 after the disbandment of an international anti-corruption commission.

Prominent Guatemalan journalist José Rubén Zamora became a target of current president Alejandro Giammattei after he published articles critical of Giammattei’s presidency.

Zamora was recently sentenced to six years in prison on charges of money laundering. Zamora said the sentence was an example of the government silencing its critics.

With a presidential election held last month, there are hopes a potential win for runoff candidate Bernando Arévalo may swing the country back to a place of democracy and free speech.

María Martin is a veteran reporter who has covered Central America for two decades.

María E. Martin taught journalism on a Fullbright Fellowship in Kyrgyzstan in early 2020.
María E. Martin
María E. Martin taught journalism on a Fullbright Fellowship in Kyrgyzstan in early 2020. | Courtesy of María E. Martin

She said although Central America lives in the United States’ backyard, news coverage is often limited.

“It’s only when there is, say, the unaccompanied migrant crisis or when a volcano blows up or when there’s an election [that] there [are] constant news stories coming out of here.”

Martin — founder of the GraciasVida Center for Media and host of the podcast SOS Central America — said the ongoing violence in the country extends far beyond journalists and has pushed desperate people to migrate.

“If you can’t make a living there … and if the violence is increasing, and you see people who are trying to make a difference — indigenous environmental activists, journalists, independent prosecutors — being put in jail, it’s time to move.”

Listen to the first part of the conversation with Martin here.

Tags
Fronteras Latin AmericaGuatemalafreedom of the pressjournalism
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marion@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro