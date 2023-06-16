© 2023 Texas Public Radio
KTPR 89.9 - Stanton is currently off air.
Fronteras

Fronteras: San Antonio-based Tinta Books uplifts Mexico and Mexican American history and culture

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published June 16, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT
Trinity University Press officially launched Tinta Books in May 2023. The imprint focuses on Mexico and Mexican American life, culture, history and current affairs. The first 12 book titles will be published in late 2023 and early 2024.
Trinity University Press officially launched Tinta Books in May 2023. The imprint focuses on Mexico and Mexican American life, culture, history and current affairs. The first 12 book titles will be published in late 2023 and early 2024.
Trinity University Press
"Mexico City" by Alejandro Rosas (October 2023) is a lively illustrated short history of the city. It's one of 12 books scheduled to be published under Tinta Press.
"Mexico City" by Alejandro Rosas (October 2023) is a lively illustrated short history of the city. It's one of 12 books scheduled to be published under Tinta Press.
Trinity University Press

San Antonio — like the rest of Texas and the Southwest — has strong ties to Mexico’s culture, economy, and history.

More than 40 million people in the United States are Mexican or Mexican American, and over 40 million Americans travel to Mexico every year.

Trinity University Press has published numerous books about Mexico since it first opened in 1961.

A new imprint of the press will exclusively highlight books about the culture and history of Mexico.

Tinta Books will release up to 10 publications a year with help from Tom Payton, publisher with Trinity University Press, and Yvette Benavides, the editor-at-large.

From left to right: Tom Payton, Yvette Benavides, and Norma Martinez at TPR headquarters in downtown San Antonio.
From left to right: Tom Payton, Yvette Benavides, and Norma Martinez at TPR headquarters in downtown San Antonio.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
Tinta Press editor-at-large Yvette Benavides (left) and Tom Payton, publisher at Trinity University Press (middle), interviewed in studio by TPR's Norma Martinez.
Tinta Press editor-at-large Yvette Benavides (left) and Tom Payton, publisher at Trinity University Press (middle), interviewed in studio by TPR's Norma Martinez.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro

Payton said the focus to highlight Mexican history and culture made perfect sense for the San Antonio-based press.

“We’re in South Central Texas, arguably to many we are in Mexico and we certainly were in Mexico,” he said. “The tethers aren’t peripheral and they’re not inconsequential.”

The first group of titles will be released starting fall 2023 and includes works of fiction, creative nonfiction, and anthologies.

Benavides, host of the Book Public podcast on Texas Public Radio, said Tinta Press opens the doors for more inclusion and diversity in the publishing industry,

“The connection to Mexico and the connection to the border, the connection to Mexican Americans … has a lot of potential,” she said. “Even to extend its reach to other places in Latin American and even other borders.”

Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
