Fronteras: San Antonio-based Tinta Books uplifts Mexico and Mexican American history and culture

San Antonio — like the rest of Texas and the Southwest — has strong ties to Mexico’s culture, economy, and history.

More than 40 million people in the United States are Mexican or Mexican American, and over 40 million Americans travel to Mexico every year.

Trinity University Press has published numerous books about Mexico since it first opened in 1961.

A new imprint of the press will exclusively highlight books about the culture and history of Mexico.

Tinta Books will release up to 10 publications a year with help from Tom Payton , publisher with Trinity University Press, and Yvette Benavides, the editor-at-large.

1 of 2 — IMG_3133.jpg From left to right: Tom Payton, Yvette Benavides, and Norma Martinez at TPR headquarters in downtown San Antonio. Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro 2 of 2 — IMG_3104.jpg Tinta Press editor-at-large Yvette Benavides (left) and Tom Payton, publisher at Trinity University Press (middle), interviewed in studio by TPR's Norma Martinez. Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro

Payton said the focus to highlight Mexican history and culture made perfect sense for the San Antonio-based press.

“We’re in South Central Texas, arguably to many we are in Mexico and we certainly were in Mexico,” he said. “The tethers aren’t peripheral and they’re not inconsequential.”

The first group of titles will be released starting fall 2023 and includes works of fiction, creative nonfiction, and anthologies.

Benavides, host of the Book Public podcast on Texas Public Radio, said Tinta Press opens the doors for more inclusion and diversity in the publishing industry,

“The connection to Mexico and the connection to the border, the connection to Mexican Americans … has a lot of potential,” she said. “Even to extend its reach to other places in Latin American and even other borders.”

