© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras_podcast_1400x1400.png
Fronteras

Fronteras: Anthropologist argues against the ‘us versus them’ narrative around the Rio Grande Valley

Published October 28, 2022 at 3:53 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
jill-fleuriet-book-cover-white-border.jpg
1 of 4  — jill-fleuriet-book-cover-white-border.jpg
"Rhetoric and Reality on the U.S.-Mexico Border: Place, Politics, Home," by K. Jill Fleuriet examines over 750 new articles and other works to deconstruct how the media portrays the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. Published by Palgrave Macmillian, April 2021.
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio.
Harlingen Bus 77.JPG
2 of 4  — Harlingen Bus 77.JPG
Despite being introduced to the area, these palm trees are a common subject of Valley memory, stories, and art. They line roadways and figure prominently in landscaping.
Jill Fleuriet
Bayview4 arroyo.JPG
3 of 4  — Bayview4 arroyo.JPG
The Bayview Resaca is a lake formed by an old course of the Rio Grande/Rio Bravo River. The image shows how Valley landscapes change over time – one more symbol of how the border is not a static line.
Jill Fleuriet
Harlingen Friday night football.jpg
4 of 4  — Harlingen Friday night football.jpg
A Friday night high school football game in Harlingen. Anthropologist Jill Fleuriet discusses the concept of the "Friday Night Lights" mentality, which has become emblematic of local rivalries.
Jill Fleuriet

The U.S.-Mexico border has long been seen as a dividing line.

Amid the midterm elections, politicians across the country have used charged rhetoric about the migration crisis at the southern border to further their political agendas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced a record-high of 2.7 million total migrant encounters at the border at the end of the 2022 Fiscal Year.

News coverage often includes images of migrants knee-deep in water while they attempt to cross the Rio Grande or of a group of migrants huddled together, surrounded by Border Patrol agents.

If you have lived on or near the border, you probably don’t recognize what you see on screen or read about in the news.

These depictions — both in right-wing and in progressive media — paint incomplete and inaccurate pictures of life on the border.

K. Jill Fleuriet, a professor of anthropology at the University of Texas at San Antonio, is the author of “Rhetoric and Reality on the U.S.-Mexico Border: Place Politics, Home.

jill-fleuriet-head-shot-white-border.jpg
Jill Fleuriet
/
Jill Fleuriet is a professor of anthropolgy at the University of Texas at San Antonio. She is also author of "Rhetoric and Reality on the U.S.-Mexico Border: Place, Politics, Home."

Fleuriet, a native of the Valley, conducted four years of research and analysis about how mass media portrays border communities.

“[They] reinforce the story of the border as far away, as dangerous, as corrupt, as porous,” she said. “I looked at 780 articles, and it was such a small fraction that were consistently positive … about the Valley, that it is overwhelming.”

Fleuriet also spoke about why it's important to shed light to what real life on the border looks like.

“I think everybody participates in the borderlands fiction,” she said. “And I think that it is imperative for people who are engaged in the Valley, that we don’t reproduce those stories and those narratives.”

Listen to the second part of the conversation with Fleuriet on Nov. 4.

Tags
Fronteras U.S.-Mexico BorderRio Grande ValleyHispanic
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
See stories by Marian Navarro