Fronteras_podcast_1400x1400.png
Fronteras

Fronteras: The visionary behind San Antonio’s Miraflores garden; A remembrance of El Paso poet and publisher Bobby Byrd

Published July 29, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
35.-broadway-gate-img.eu195-r.jpg
Urrutia Photo Collection
Urrutia Gate at SAMA.jpg
original Broadway entrance to Miraflores, now exhibited at the San Antonio Museum of Art
Jack Morgan
Credit Urrutia Photo Collection.jpg
dozens of friends gather around the various waterworks at the heart of Miraflores in the 1930s
Anne Elise Urrutia, Urrutia photo collection
P.82 Portrait of Dr. Aureliano Urrutia, circa 1930s; photograph courtesy of the author's archive..jpg
Portrait of Dr. Aureliano Urrutia, circa 1930s; photograph courtesy of the author's archive
Anne Elise Urrutia
4) current state of Miraflores.png
Miraflores in ruins, 2012; photograph by Anne Elise Urrutia
Anne Elise Urrutia
DSC_0385.JPG
Talavera tile bench, Dionicio Rodriguez palapa and newly restored Dr. Urrutia on a pedestal in the distance
Jack Morgan
elise-urrutia-john-phillip-picture.png
From left to right: Anne Elise Urrutia is the author of "Miraflores: San Antonio's Mexican Garden of Memory." Credit: Josh Hushkin; John Phillip Santos is a writer and UTSA Honors College teacher. Credit: Parish Photography.
Miraflores final cover front 3.25.22 (1).jpg
Miraflores: San Antonio's Mexican Garden of Memory book cover
Anne Elise Urrutia

San Antonio is home to an unsuspecting 5-acre garden filled with unique sculptures and benches that have fallen into disrepair in the last century. The garden is known as Miraflores.

Its founder, Aureliano Urrutia, was a renowned surgeon who fled Mexico in 1914 during the Mexican Revolution. He built the garden to reflect his birthplace of Xochimilco — a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site in Mexico City.

TPR’s Arts & Culture reporter Jack Morgan examined the garden and the story behind the man who created it.

lee-and-bobby-byrd-cinco-puntos-see-notes-for-credit.png
Lee and Bobby Byrd outside the offices of Cinco Puntos Press, the publishing house that they founded in 1985.
(Corrie Boudreaux/El Paso Matters)
Lee-left-and-bobby-byrd-opened-cinco-puntos-press-in-1985-Corrie-Bourdeaux-El-Paso-Matters.jpg
Lee, left, and Bobby Byrd opened Cinco Puntos in 1985.
Corrie Boudreaux/El Paso Matters
lee-and-bobby-byrd-June 2021-at-Cino-Puntos-Press-publishing-house-and-store-credit-angela-kocherga.jpg
Lee and Bobby Byrd at Cinco Puntos Press publishing house and store in June 2021.
Angela Kocherga
2-lee-and-bobby-byrd-June 2021-at-Cino-Puntos-Press-publishing-house-and-store-credit-angela-kocherga.JPG
Lee and Bobby Byrd at Cinco Puntos Press publishing house and store in June 2021.
Angela Kocherga

El Paso poet and publisher Bobby Byrd died on July 11 at age 80.

Byrd and his wife Lee founded Cinco Puntos Press, an independent press founded in El Paso in 1985.

Cinco Puntos sold and published bilingual children’s books, and nonfiction and fiction out of their colorful brick and mortar store. The authors, which included acclaimed writers like Benjamin Alire Saenz and Dagoberto Gilb, highlighted the diverse community in which they lived.

The Byrds sold their publishing house last year to Lee & Low Books out of New York.

Byrd talked about his career and life to the public radio program “Words on a Wire” on KTEP in 2013.

“Writing is self-discovery and publishing is self-discovery,” he said. “We’ve been very lucky in that way.”

