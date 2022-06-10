© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: 'My dad is orchestrating my career' — Muralist Alan Calvo reflects on how his upbringing and heritage influence his work

Published June 10, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
alan-calv-in-front-of-selena-mural.jpeg
1 of 5  — alan-calv-in-front-of-selena-mural.jpeg
Artist and muralist Alan Calvo in front of his Selena mural located at the Alamo Candy Building at I-10 and Hildebrand. The mural earned Calvo recognition in 2020 from SA Current for Best Mural and was recognized as the Best Public Art Piece in 2022 by the readers of San Antonio magazine.
Erica Rempel
Alameda-murals-quad.png
2 of 5  — Alameda-murals-quad.png
"Amor Eterno" mural located on the side of San Antonio's Alameda Theater. The mural aims to capture influential artists from the past, present and the future. Images clockwise starting from the top left: Mexican singer Lola Beltrán; Young Tejano singer Isabel Marie Sanchez; Mexican actor and singer Antonio Aguilar; Mexican icon Vicente Fernandez.
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio
alan-calvo-in-front-of-san-antonio-mural-white-border.png
3 of 5  — alan-calvo-in-front-of-san-antonio-mural-white-border.png
Artist and muralist Alan Calvo in front of the "Postcard of San Antonio" on the opposite side of his Selena mural located at I-10 and Hildebrand.
Alejandro Calvo
calvo-colores-mural-side-view.jpg
4 of 5  — calvo-colores-mural-side-view.jpg
Alan Calvo's "Colores del los Nativos" mural outside of Texas Public Radio's headquarters. The artwork is part of what's known as the Zona Cultural — an area that will be home to sculptures, murals and music on Commerce Street.
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio
calvo-murals-los-colores-de-los-nativos-title.jpg
5 of 5  — calvo-murals-los-colores-de-los-nativos-title.jpg
Alan Calvo's "Los Colores Del Los Nativos" mural is located outside of Texas Public Radio's headquarters and is commissioned by Centro San Antonio. The image is meant to reflect the wave of a river and the different colors seen in the jungle.
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio

From a dedication of iconic Tejano singers like Vicente Fernadnez, to a mural that captures puro San Antonio imagery, artist Alan Calvo is behind some of the city’s most iconic murals.

Calvo is best known for his mural of Selena outside the Alamo Candy Building, which features the late Tejano singer against a backdrop of Aztec imagery and symbols. The mural earned him recognition in 2020 from SA Current for Best Mural, and was recognized as Best Public Art Piece in 2022 by the readers of San Antonio Magazine.

He is the son of Alberto Calvo — a popular San Antonio Spanish-language radio personality known as Alberto Alegre. Alegre’s fame attracted popular Tejano personalities including Selena Quintanilla and her family.

Calvo said his father largely influenced his career.

“All these [people] were coming from all over Texas to his radio stations to do something,” he said. “It's a part of my life … so it's like 'wow,' I need to portray this in my artwork.”

alan-calvo-artist-image-white-border.png
1 of 3  — alan-calvo-artist-image-white-border.png
Alan Calvo is a San Antonio artist and muralist. His works include a mural of Selena in her trademark purple outfit, the "Amor Eterno" mural of iconic Mexican singers on the side of the Alameda Theater and 'Colores del Los Nativos" outside of Texas Public Radio's headquarters.
Erica Rempel
alberto-calvo-with-selena-and-suzy-quintanilla-white-border.png
2 of 3  — alberto-calvo-with-selena-and-suzy-quintanilla-white-border.png
San Antonio radio personality Alberto Calvo — also known as Alberto Alegre — with Tejano icon Selena Quintanilla and her sister Suzy Quintanilla. Alberto Calvo's career in the radio business influenced and shaped muralist Alan Calvo's career.
Carolina Calvo Stoerk
alberto-calvo-radio-station-logo-white-border.png
3 of 3  — alberto-calvo-radio-station-logo-white-border.png
Alberto Calvo was a popular Spanish-language radio personality in San Antonio known to many as Alberto Alegre. Calvo was in the radio business for over 40 years until his death in 2018 at the age of 60.
Alan Calvo

Calvo also spoke about how he weaves his indigenous heritage and traditional Mexican American imagery into his murals.

“I use [Aztec culture] in the background because essentially, that is my background,” he said.

Calvo’s artworks have been commissioned by Centro San Antonio, including the “Colores del los Nativos” mural outside Texas Public Radio’s headquarters in what’s known as the Zona Cultural. This area will soon come alive with sculptures, murals, and music on a once long-neglected stretch of Commerce Street.

Tags

Fronteras MuralsAlameda TheaterCentro San AntonioSan AntonioTPRTop Stories
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
