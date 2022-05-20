Fronteras: ‘We’re the people of corn’ — San Antonio celebrates corn as a heritage ingredient during Pueblos de Maíz

From tortillas to tamales, corn serves as the basis of dozens of delicacies that are enjoyed across Texas.

Its roots can be traced back thousands of years to Mexico and Mesoamerica, where nixtamalization —the ancient process of preparing maize — was invented.

During the month of May, the cultural significance of corn will be celebrated. San Antonio will collaborate with three other UNESCO Creative Cities — Tucson, Arizona; and the Mexican cities of Puebla and Mérida — for Pueblos del Maíz.

San Antonio’s World Heritage Office (WHO) oversees San Antonio’s Creative City of Gastronomy designation.

Colleen Swain, director of the WHO, said the collaboration works to highlight the unique ways corn can be used.

“It’s really incredible to learn about how each city has this relationship with this one ingredient,” she said. “It evolved pretty much from the same place, but we all use it maybe a little bit differently.”

1 of 5 — nixtamal-marbled-corn-tortillas-on-comal.jpg 100% nixtamal marbled heirloom corn tortillas made by Chef Morales' company, Ancient Heirloom Grains. The tortillas are organic and non-GMO, with heirloom corn imported from Mexico and ground in San Antonio. Texas Public Radio 2 of 5 — quad-step-by-step-corn-guisado-process.png Step-by-step process of Chef Paul Morales making his corn guisado tacos for Pueblos de Maíz month — a vegan version of the traditional Mexican dish carne guisada. Texas Public Radio. 3 of 5 — final-corn-guisado-tacos.jpg Corn guisado tacos made by Chef Paul Morales as part of Pueblos de Maíz. The month-long celebration highlights corn as a heritage ingredient. The tacos feature roasted corn, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes on a marbled nixtamal corn tortilla. Texas Public Radio 4 of 5 — norma-chef-morales-interview-near-stove.jpg TPR's Norma Martinez interviewing Chef Paul Morales at his food truck Tacos Cucuy. Chef Morales is a participant of UNESCO's Creative City if Gastronomy's Pueblos de Maíz month. Texas Public Radio 5 of 5 — tacos-cucuy-full-length-food-truck.jpg Tacos Cucuy food truck owned by Chef Paul Morales. Tacos Cucuy is one twelve San Antonio restaurants participating in San Antonio UNESCO Creative City if Gastronomy's Pueblos del Maiz. The food truck is located at 11911 Crosswinds Way. Texas Public Radio

Twelve local restaurants will feature special corn dishes on their menus as part of Pueblos del Maíz.

Paul Morales is one of the chefs taking part in the month-long commemoration.

Morales operates the Tacos Cucuy food trailer, and owns Ancient Heirloom Grains , which creates non-GMO heirloom corn varietals, specializing in nixtamalized corn tortillas.

Through his corn guisado taco, Chef Morales highlights the significance of corn in his food.

“Being a Mexican American or just a Latino — corn is from our ancestors,” he said. “Our civilization, everything was founded upon corn.”

Chef Morales will take part in a community workshop with fellow San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez on Saturday, May 21. “Mes del Maíz: Masa to Mesa” is a hands-on workshop on the history and cultural tradition of nixtamal.

tacos1.mp4