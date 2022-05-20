© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras_podcast_1400x1400.png
Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘We’re the people of corn’ — San Antonio celebrates corn as a heritage ingredient during Pueblos de Maíz

Published May 20, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
TACO-CROP.jpg
1 of 3  — TACO-CROP.jpg
Corn guisado taco made by Chef Paul Morales as part of Pueblos de Maíz. The month-long celebration highlights corn as a heritage ingredient. Twelve of the participating San Antonio restaurants will feature unique dishes with corn as an ingredient. Chef Morales’ corn guisado taco features roasted corn, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes on a marbled nixtamal corn tortilla.
Texas Public Radio
loteria-post-cards-san-antonio-city-of-gastronomy-pueblos-del-maiz.png
2 of 3  — loteria-post-cards-san-antonio-city-of-gastronomy-pueblos-del-maiz.png
During the month of May, you can find the Loteria postcards for free at all Pueblos del Maíz participating restaurants. Visit SA City of Gastronomy's official website for more details.
Image ©2022 Tracey Maurer
norma-colleen-interview-over-the-shoulder.jpg
3 of 3  — norma-colleen-interview-over-the-shoulder.jpg
TPR's Norma Martinez interviewing Colleen Swain, Director of the San Antonio's World Heritage Office. As a Creative City of Gastronomy, San Antonio will join three other creative cities for a month-long celebration of corn as a heritage ingredient.
Texas Public Radio

From tortillas to tamales, corn serves as the basis of dozens of delicacies that are enjoyed across Texas.

Its roots can be traced back thousands of years to Mexico and Mesoamerica, where nixtamalization —the ancient process of preparing maize — was invented.

During the month of May, the cultural significance of corn will be celebrated. San Antonio will collaborate with three other UNESCO Creative Cities — Tucson, Arizona; and the Mexican cities of Puebla and Mérida — for Pueblos del Maíz.

San Antonio’s World Heritage Office (WHO) oversees San Antonio’s Creative City of Gastronomy designation.

Colleen Swain, director of the WHO, said the collaboration works to highlight the unique ways corn can be used.

“It’s really incredible to learn about how each city has this relationship with this one ingredient,” she said. “It evolved pretty much from the same place, but we all use it maybe a little bit differently.”

nixtamal-marbled-corn-tortillas-on-comal.jpg
1 of 5  — nixtamal-marbled-corn-tortillas-on-comal.jpg
100% nixtamal marbled heirloom corn tortillas made by Chef Morales' company, Ancient Heirloom Grains. The tortillas are organic and non-GMO, with heirloom corn imported from Mexico and ground in San Antonio.
Texas Public Radio
quad-step-by-step-corn-guisado-process.png
2 of 5  — quad-step-by-step-corn-guisado-process.png
Step-by-step process of Chef Paul Morales making his corn guisado tacos for Pueblos de Maíz month — a vegan version of the traditional Mexican dish carne guisada.
Texas Public Radio.
final-corn-guisado-tacos.jpg
3 of 5  — final-corn-guisado-tacos.jpg
Corn guisado tacos made by Chef Paul Morales as part of Pueblos de Maíz. The month-long celebration highlights corn as a heritage ingredient. The tacos feature roasted corn, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes on a marbled nixtamal corn tortilla.
Texas Public Radio
norma-chef-morales-interview-near-stove.jpg
4 of 5  — norma-chef-morales-interview-near-stove.jpg
TPR's Norma Martinez interviewing Chef Paul Morales at his food truck Tacos Cucuy. Chef Morales is a participant of UNESCO's Creative City if Gastronomy's Pueblos de Maíz month.
Texas Public Radio
tacos-cucuy-full-length-food-truck.jpg
5 of 5  — tacos-cucuy-full-length-food-truck.jpg
Tacos Cucuy food truck owned by Chef Paul Morales. Tacos Cucuy is one twelve San Antonio restaurants participating in San Antonio UNESCO Creative City if Gastronomy's Pueblos del Maiz. The food truck is located at 11911 Crosswinds Way.
Texas Public Radio

Twelve local restaurants will feature special corn dishes on their menus as part of Pueblos del Maíz.

Paul Morales is one of the chefs taking part in the month-long commemoration.

Morales operates the Tacos Cucuy food trailer, and owns Ancient Heirloom Grains, which creates non-GMO heirloom corn varietals, specializing in nixtamalized corn tortillas.

Through his corn guisado taco, Chef Morales highlights the significance of corn in his food.

“Being a Mexican American or just a Latino — corn is from our ancestors,” he said. “Our civilization, everything was founded upon corn.”

Chef Morales will take part in a community workshop with fellow San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez on Saturday, May 21. “Mes del Maíz: Masa to Mesa” is a hands-on workshop on the history and cultural tradition of nixtamal.
tacos1.mp4
tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

Fronteras Maíz San Antonio City of Gastronomy TPRTop Stories
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
See stories by Marian Navarro