Fronteras: ‘It comes from the community’ — Museo del Westside preserves the unique stories of its residents; Women of MujerArtes share their life stories through clay

Residents of San Antonio’s historic near-West Side had long seen its centuries-old culture erode as the city grew from the inside out. An area often underfunded with a lack of infrastructure led to deadly flooding , and urban renewal led to the demolition of historic structures.

Nevertheless, the near-West Side persevered.

Its stories are now being preserved in a new museum. The Museo del Westside will be housed in what was once the historic Ruben’s Ice House, a residence from the 1930s that became a grocery store in the `50s, then an ice house that closed in the 1980s.

Texas Public Radio / TPR's Norma Martinez interviewing Esperanza Peace & Justice Center's director Graciela Sanchez in the Casita at El Rinconcito de Esperanza.

Graciela Sánchez is the director of the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center. Sanchez explained the spark behind the Museo’s creation.

“We were doing oral histories, and although we started with one or two individuals, we had community gatherings with people from the West Side who did not know each other,” she said. “[They] started forming friendships and basically their own little community.”

The museo is expected to open in May 2023 with the exhibit “Historias del Westside,” a survey of Westside history from the 1880s to the 1970s.

The museo is currently virtual — you can view their exhibit “Women & Activism in the Westside" here .

Hear part 1 of our conversation with Graciela Sánchez here .

1 of 9 — MujerArtes-artwork-close up.jpg One-of–a-kind handmade hearts, crosses, calaveras, flowers, and virgencitas made by the women from MujerArtes. Texas Public Radio 2 of 9 — collage-clockwise-from-top-left-olga-martinez-graciela-sanchez-mary-agnes-rodriguez-terry-borrego.jpg The women of MujerArtes clockwise from top left: Olga Martinez; Graciela Sanchez; Mary Agnes Rodriguez; Teri Borrego. Texas Public Radio 3 of 9 — collage-clockwise-from-left-adriana-nieto-juana-irda-ruiz-elizabeth-geronimo-uresti-USE-THIS-ONE.jpg The women of MujerArtes clockwise from the top: Elizabeth Geronimo Uresti; Adriana Netro; Juana Ruiz. Texas Public Radio 4 of 9 — MujerArtes-Rosa.jpg MujerArtes coordinator Rosa Vega inside the studio room where all clay artworks made by the women are cured. Texas Public Radio 5 of 9 — mujer-artes-studio-outside.jpg The MujerArtes Studio broke ground in 2017 at the Esperanza's Peace & Justice Center's Rinconcito de Esperenza. The compressed adobe structure was the first commercial building permitted for adobe construction in San Antonio in over 100 years. Texas Public Radio 6 of 9 — Mujer-Artes-women-working.jpg Elizabeth Geronimo Uresti, Olga Martinez and Teri Borrego working at the MujerArtes Studio. Texas Public Radio 7 of 9 — MujerArtes-arbol-de-vida-inside.jpg An Arbol de Vida (tree of life) incorporated into the adobe walls of the MujerArtes studio. Texas Public Radio 8 of 9 — MujerArtes-platos.jpg Ceramic plates created by the women of MujerArtes will be for sale at the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center's Paseo por el Westside, a community gathering that celebrates the neighborhood's history with music, storytelling, and walking tours. Texas Public Radio 9 of 9 — MujerArtes-art-close-up.jpg One-of-a-kind clay artwork made by the women of MujerArtes. Texas Public Radio

‘This is an extension of myself’ — MujerArtes provides a space for women to share their experiences

Perpendicular to the soon-to-be Museo del Westside lies a compressed adobe structure home to the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center’s MujerArtes project — part of the Rinconcito de Esperanza.

It is a women’s clay cooperative that brings women of all ages, races, ethnicities, sexual identities, and ideologies together to learn, teach and create.

We spoke to some of the women about what they do at MujerArtes and how the act of working with clay — with the earth — touches their lives.