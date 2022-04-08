© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras_podcast_1400x1400.png
Fronteras

Fronteras: Museo del Westside works to preserve 'the heart of Mexican American history of San Antonio'

Published April 8, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
1 of 4  — Musel-del-westside-side-2.jpg
Esperanza Peace & Justice Center's community participatory Museo del Westside is currently in development at Ruben's Ice House, a meeting spot-turned-grocery store first built in the 1950s. It is located at the Rinconito de Esperanza on the corner of Colorado and Guadalupe Streets.
Texas Public Radio
2 of 4  — landscape museo.jpg
The envisioned landscape at Museo del Westside at 816 S. Colorado St.
Courtesy of the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center
3 of 4  — R.R-Ramos-midwife-sign.jpg
R.R. Ramos Mid-Wife sign located inside of the Casita at the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center.
Texas Public Radio
4 of 4  — Mudeo-del-Westide-side.jpg
Esperanza Peace & Justice Center's community participatory Museo del Westside is currently in development at Ruben's Ice House, a meeting spot-turned-grocery store first built in the 1950s.
Texas Public Radio

The historic near-West Side of San Antonio is one of the city’s oldest and culturally rich neighborhoods. Murals and decorative tile mosaics dot the area. Blown-up old black and white images of the West Side’s past residents line Guadalupe Street.

A neighborhood often overlooked and underfunded, the significance of the area’s history could easily be lost. But a new community museum has found a way to capture the unique stories and culture of the historic West Side.

Museo del Westside will gather and display photos, stories, and artifacts that otherwise may have been lost to time or indifference.

Graciela Sánchez is the director of the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center, a grassroots San Antonio organization dedicated to research, preservation, and cultural programming. The museo is a project of the Esperanza. It will be housed in what used to be Ruben’s Ice House, a yellow building at what’s known as the Rinconcito de Esperanza at the corner of Colorado and Guadalupe streets.

Sánchez said community participation is vital to keeping the stories alive.

“It's a participatory museum,” she said. “They may not have a PhD behind their name, but they have a lot of experience and knowledge that you can't find in books right now, that you can't find in documentaries because they're not made. So we have to be the ones that create them.”

7208-Graciela-Sanchez.JPG
Antonia Padilla
/
Graciela Sanchez speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for Museo del Westside on 3/29/22 with Mariachi de Esperanza behind her.

To contribute your history to the Museo del Westside, visit the Esperanza’s website or call (210)228-0201.

The Esperanza Peace & Justice Center will hold the two-day “Westside San Antonio: Taking it Public” conference in collaboration with St. Mary’s University’s Public History Graduate Program.

WHAT: Westside San Antonio: Taking it Public Conference
WHEN: April 8-9
WHERE: St. Mary's University (April 8), Esperanza Peace & Justice Center (April 9)
MORE INFO:

Westside San Antonio: Taking it Public Conference 2022: Taking it Public
tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

Fronteras West SideEsperanza Peace and Justice Centeroral historyHistoric PreservationTop StoriesTPR
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
See stories by Marian Navarro