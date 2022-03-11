Fronteras: 'Let the poor people in' — Some Latino activists in the late '60s occupied churches in the fight to save their barrios

1 of 5 — Fig4.5.Yolanda Garza Birdwell (far right) and Poncho Ruiz (right), at press conference to protest eviction of MAYO from Juan Marcos Presbyterian Church.jpg

Yolanda Garza Birdwell (far right) and Poncho Ruiz (right), at press conference to protest eviction of MAYO from Juan Marcos Presbyterian Church, February 1970.

Houston Post photographs, RGD006N-1970-0713-004, Houston Public Library, HMRC. Via Apostles of Change © 2021 University of Texas Press