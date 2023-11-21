High Jinks with an Unforgettable Edible And Other Stories

In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share stories centered around the theme "Elevated." The stories include a trail riding misadventure with an overly confident horse, an edible that lived up to its name, a less-than-smooth sailing experience, and a first-time high that turned slightly claustrophobic. Every storyteller shared their highest stakes prompting listeners to ask themselves: What’s too high? Unintentionally hilarious and teeming with honesty these stories are sure to leave you feeling confident about product testing in a controlled environment.

Eric Guajardo/ Texas Public Radio Norma describes the benefits of a large riding pad.

Eric Guajardo/ Texas Public Radio Evan describes the feeling of being trapped in a one-person tent.

