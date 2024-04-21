Wasabi woes and other stories

On this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share their most toothsome (nice word) moments on the theme, ‘Savor.’ From finding perfection, wine studies, and a restaurant review that stood the test of time; these storytellers emphasize the importance of finding your purpose. Peppered with honesty and unintentionally humorous, this episode is the perfect reinforcement for anyone searching for those moments that inspire.

Eric Guajardo/ Texas Public Radio Alysha Reyes celebrates the perfection that helped her find a home as Chef de Cuisine at Cullum's Attaboy.

Fan of the program? Catch up on past episodes here. While you’re there, be sure to like, subscribe, and recommend it to a friend. Other ways to support the program include visiting the TPR Merch shop where you can pick up your own copy of Worth Repeating: San Antonio Stories. In partnership with Trinity University Press, the book can also be found at local retailers but why not get it from your favorite radio station? Check out the merch page here.

Eric Guajardo/ Texas Public Radio Jennifer describes a balancing act she couldn't quite maintain.

Worth Repeating is made possible by the 80/20 Foundation, the City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, and Niche at Pearl. Sound Production: Alfie De la Garza/ Texas Public Radio. Worth Repeating is a production of Texas Public Radio.