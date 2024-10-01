A violent shakedown and other stories

In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, we share the last three stories from the live event on the theme, Snatched. Stories include a delayed trip to Mexico, a rediscovery of self, and a stolen chat along I-35. Brimming with honesty and unintentionally hilarious, these stories are perfect at illustration something lost. Each live event takes place at the Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center in downtown San Antonio. Part of what makes the live event so special is your attendance so consider picking up tickets to the next taping on the theme, Creeped. Supernatural occurrences, shocking experiences, these stories are sure to leave a chill so grab a sweater and join us October 8th.

ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS

Worth Repeating needs storytellers like you. Submissions are currently open for true stories on various themes including titles like, Altered, Inherited, Leashed and more. Each theme can have multiple iterations so make sure to tell a great storyteller to check us out by visiting tpr.org/wr . Your stories are worth repeating.

Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio Aaron explains how nothing good can come from being stuck in an Arby's parking lot.

This episode of Worth Repeating is made possible by series sponsorship by the 80/20 Foundation, the City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture and the Lifshutz Foundation. Additional sponsorship for this episode made possible thanks to support from Street2Feet, a wellness initiative aiding homelessness since 2008. For this and more information visit Street2Feet.org.