Wedding reservations and other stories

Part two of the Worth Repeating podcast on the theme Bash was the perfect ending to an incredible season. We asked for life’s biggest crashes and were pleasantly surprised by all of the hits. Stories from this podcast episode include wedding reservations, an anxious night out, and an untrustworthy groomsman.

Eric Guajardo/ Texas Public Radio Al explains the details in finding her way home after a night of anxiety drinking.

Eric Guajardo/ Texas Public Radio Jordan tries to give a groomsman the benefit of the doubt.

A note from host Tori Pool: Special thanks goes to my production team which consists of our ride or die marketing department at TPR, along with the talented Sound Crane Audio and Jacob Glombowski, as well as each storyboard volunteer. They endure each anxiety and rise to the occasion in times of support and deliver impeccable execution. In short, I love them all so much and I can’t wait to see what we create next season. Additionally, I’m so incredibly thankful for each storyteller that shared this season with me and gifted us all with their words and candor. I'm delighted to share this space, in this moment, with you.