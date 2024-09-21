A pair of thieves and other stories

Worth Repeating is back, and we kicked off the 2024-2025 season with true stories on the theme Snatched. This is the first part of the live event which included stories about two different reclamations of identity, stolen childhood, and a lost city. Shocking, emotional, and teeming with honesty these stories highlight the importance of regaining lost items.

Alejandra Sol Casas / Texas Public Radio Liz explains how important it is not to lose yourself.

Over twenty people submitted stories that ranged from petty theft to rediscovering their identity after a loss. Seven were selected and went through a three-week process where they shared their stories, worked with a volunteer storyboard member, attended a workshop and rehearsal all before taking the stage at the Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center at TPR.

Alejandra Sol Casas / Texas Public Radio Storytellers gather at the end of the first live event of the year.

Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio Bella explains a stolen profile.

