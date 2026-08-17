TPR News Now: Monday, August 17, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Council considers putting Spurs arena before voters this November
- SA hosts town halls this week on FY2027 budget
- Bexar County grapples with budget deficit
- New analysis finds continued failures in TX juvie standards
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 100.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.