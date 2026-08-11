TPR News Now: Tuesday, August 11, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Mayor Jones continues to push for vote on Spurs arena
- Bexar County jail changes how inmates are medically screened
- New study links physical activity to lower dementia risks in Latinos
- Seguin woman wins Netflix defamation claims
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 99 and a heat index as high as 106.
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