TPR News Now: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Mayor Jones continues to push for vote on Spurs arena

Bexar County jail changes how inmates are medically screened

New study links physical activity to lower dementia risks in Latinos

Seguin woman wins Netflix defamation claims

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 99 and a heat index as high as 106.