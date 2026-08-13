TPR News Now: Thursday, August 13, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SA city council hears the 2027 proposed budget
- Councilman Marc Whyte rejects mayor's call for Spurs arena vote
- Lawmakers question 287(g) agreements with local governments and immigration enforcement
- A look at city sales and tax collections
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 101 and heat index values as high as 108.
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