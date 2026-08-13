TPR News Now: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



SA city council hears the 2027 proposed budget

Councilman Marc Whyte rejects mayor's call for Spurs arena vote

Lawmakers question 287(g) agreements with local governments and immigration enforcement

A look at city sales and tax collections

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 101 and heat index values as high as 108.