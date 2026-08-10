TPR News Now: Monday, August 10, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



A breakdown of county tax collections for the new Spurs arena

Texas ranchers gain new tool to fight New World screwworm

University Health remains on track to open new hospitals next year

President Trump criticizes Texas pause on data centers

Students across SA go back to school this week

Today's weather in San Antonio: A 20% chance to see some showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, partly sunny with a high near 97 and a heat index of 106.