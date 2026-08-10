TPR News Now: Monday, August 10, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- A breakdown of county tax collections for the new Spurs arena
- Texas ranchers gain new tool to fight New World screwworm
- University Health remains on track to open new hospitals next year
- President Trump criticizes Texas pause on data centers
- Students across SA go back to school this week
Today's weather in San Antonio: A 20% chance to see some showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, partly sunny with a high near 97 and a heat index of 106.
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