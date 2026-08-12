TPR News Now: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



SA city council to discuss Spurs ballot measure in special meeting

Local mom urges Congress to strengthen online protections for kids

Pubic health experts criticize changes to childhood vaccine recommendations

Boerne Little League team headed to World Series

Robert Earl Keen remains active on stage and in the Kerrville community

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 100 and heat index values as high as 105.