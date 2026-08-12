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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published August 12, 2026 at 6:05 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • SA city council to discuss Spurs ballot measure in special meeting
  • Local mom urges Congress to strengthen online protections for kids
  • Pubic health experts criticize changes to childhood vaccine recommendations
  • Boerne Little League team headed to World Series
  • Robert Earl Keen remains active on stage and in the Kerrville community

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 100 and heat index values as high as 105.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro