TPR News Now: Wednesday, August 12, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SA city council to discuss Spurs ballot measure in special meeting
- Local mom urges Congress to strengthen online protections for kids
- Pubic health experts criticize changes to childhood vaccine recommendations
- Boerne Little League team headed to World Series
- Robert Earl Keen remains active on stage and in the Kerrville community
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 100 and heat index values as high as 105.
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