TPR News Now: Friday, August 14, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SA recommends fee increases on city services
- City council gives initial green light on property tax hike
- Extended funding for Pre-K-4-SA will be on the ballot this fall
- Boerne Little League heads to Williamsport for the World Series
- Spurs announce regular season schedule
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 98 and head index values of 105.
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