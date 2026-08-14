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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Friday, August 14, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published August 14, 2026 at 5:58 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • SA recommends fee increases on city services
  • City council gives initial green light on property tax hike
  • Extended funding for Pre-K-4-SA will be on the ballot this fall
  • Boerne Little League heads to Williamsport for the World Series
  • Spurs announce regular season schedule

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 98 and head index values of 105.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro