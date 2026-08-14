TPR News Now: Friday, August 14, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



SA recommends fee increases on city services

City council gives initial green light on property tax hike

Extended funding for Pre-K-4-SA will be on the ballot this fall

Boerne Little League heads to Williamsport for the World Series

Spurs announce regular season schedule

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny and hot with a high near 98 and head index values of 105.