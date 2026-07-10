TPR News Now: Friday, July 10, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Mexico seeks criminal investigations into deaths linked to ICE custody
- New poll shows mixed reviews on Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones' first year in office
- Supporters rally behind gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa during SA campaign stop
- SpaceX could begin launching AI data center into orbit
Today's weather in San Antonio: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, increasing clouds with a high near 92 and a heat index of 100.
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