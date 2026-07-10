TPR News Now: Friday, July 10, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Mexico seeks criminal investigations into deaths linked to ICE custody

New poll shows mixed reviews on Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones' first year in office

Supporters rally behind gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa during SA campaign stop

SpaceX could begin launching AI data center into orbit

Today's weather in San Antonio: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, increasing clouds with a high near 92 and a heat index of 100.