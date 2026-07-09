TPR News Now: Thursday, July 9, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SAPD names new acting police chief
- Voting commission releases report on how to increase voter turnout in SA
- Mexico threatens legal action over Houston ICE shooting
- SA's top business executives gather to talk AI, economic growth
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 97 and a heat index of 101.
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