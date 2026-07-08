TPR News Now: Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Spurs get the OK to play more home games outside of SA

Fort Sam Houston to see $10M renovation for Defense Health Agency

Unarmed Houston man killed by ICE on Tuesday

SA mariachi detained by ICE will appear before immigration judge

Witte Museum named grand marshal for Holiday River Parade

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 95 and a heat index of 101.