TPR News Now: Wednesday, July 8, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Spurs get the OK to play more home games outside of SA
- Fort Sam Houston to see $10M renovation for Defense Health Agency
- Unarmed Houston man killed by ICE on Tuesday
- SA mariachi detained by ICE will appear before immigration judge
- Witte Museum named grand marshal for Holiday River Parade
Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 95 and a heat index of 101.
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