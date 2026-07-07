TPR News Now: Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Kerrville flood survivors still seek emotional, mental health support

Toyota to make $3.6B investment in San Antonio

Judson ISD approves changes to dress code — advocates say it could discriminate

How to avoid cyclospora, an intestinal parasite

New section of Enchanted Rock opens today

Today's weather in San Antonio: Partly sunny with a high near 94 and a heat index of 100.