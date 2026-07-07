TPR News Now: Tuesday, July 7, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Kerrville flood survivors still seek emotional, mental health support
- Toyota to make $3.6B investment in San Antonio
- Judson ISD approves changes to dress code — advocates say it could discriminate
- How to avoid cyclospora, an intestinal parasite
- New section of Enchanted Rock opens today
Today's weather in San Antonio: Partly sunny with a high near 94 and a heat index of 100.
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